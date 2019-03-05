New World TeamTennis Las Vegas Expansion Team, the Vegas Rollers, To Play at Orleans Arena Starting in Summer

Orleans Arena announced that it will serve as the home venue for World TeamTennis’ (WTT) all-new Las Vegas expansion franchise team, the Vegas Rollers, starting in July, and the host of the 2019 WTT playoffs in August.

Tim Blenkiron will coach the Vegas Rollers and Sally Dewhurst will serve as the general manager. The team will begin to fill out their squads at the WTT Draft on Tuesday, March 12 in Indian Wells, California.

WTT introduced professional team tennis to the world in 1974, with Billie Jean King famously serving as its co-founder. The new team in Las Vegas, as well as the new team in Orlando, Fla., join the league’s existing franchises – New York Empire, Orange County Breakers, Philadelphia Freedoms, San Diego Aviators, Springfield Lasers and Washington Kastles – for play in July.

The WTT 2019 season will consist of 59 regular season matches, including seven home matches and seven away matches for each team between July 14-31. For the full regular season schedule, click here. The Orleans Arena will host the home matches for the Vegas Rollers in addition to the league’s Semifinals on Friday, Aug. 2 and the WTT Finals on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The Orleans Arena, a Boyd Gaming facility located just west of the Las Vegas Strip, is one of the nation’s leading multi-purpose sports and entertainment facilities and the 2014 recipient of the Venue Excellence Award from the International Association of Venue Managers. In addition, the Orleans Arena is one of only a handful of arenas in the United States to achieve LEED Gold Certification and is part of the largest company in Nevada to achieve SHARP Certification for commitments to safe venue operations.

World TeamTennis showcases the best in professional tennis with the innovative team format co-founded by Billie Jean King in the 1970s. Recognized as the leader in professional team tennis competition, WTT features many of the world’s best players competing annually for the King Trophy, the League’s championship trophy named after King. Since the League’s debut, virtually every major champion of the Open era has played WTT, including Andre Agassi, Venus and Serena Williams, Pete Sampras, Stefanie Graf, Andy Roddick, Kim Clijsters, Bob and Mike Bryan, Martina Hingis, Maria Sharapova, Lindsay Davenport, John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert and Naomi Osaka. WTT will kick off its 44th season in July 2019. Learn more about the history and league champions of World TeamTennis on the history page.

Tickets will go on sale in early April and can be purchased online at www.orleansarena.com.

WTT is one of five active U.S. pro sports leagues that has been in operation for more than 40 years. For more information on WTT, visit www.wtt.com.