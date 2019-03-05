Stars and Influencers Honor the 91st Academy Awards at Celebrity Connected’s Luxury Gifting Suite

Celebrity Connected hosted the top influencers, TV and film stars at its annual luxury gifting suite in honor of the Oscars. The daylong event held at the W Hotel Hollywood showcased some of the latest items in the areas of technology, home décor, fashion, beauty, health and wellness, food and beverage, and much more. Guests who stopped by included Ava Cantrell, Brett Dalton, Celeste Thorson, Chris Mulkey, Craig Robinson, Donal Logue, Gilles Marini, Mark Paul-Gosselaar, Porscha Coleman, Rebecca Field, Taika Waititi, and many others.

Beauty products included hair care by Beautiful Hair Products, NÜLA handmade hair and facial products, Emera CBD hair products by Earthly Body with a percentage of all sales benefitting the Get Together Foundation, amazing flavored lip conditioners by Cocabee, healthy, non-toxic, beauty innovations by No Crap in It, lotion balls by The Lovely Loba, and special fragrances with the scents of Japan from LUZ co. ltd. Colombia’s KJ Couture also presented its waist trimmers guaranteed to transform one’s figure.

Jewelry was well represented with beautiful precious and semi-precious stones by Australia’s Beth Carina, minimalist costume and fine jewelry by Borcik, dedicated to erasing the stigma surrounding mental illness by donating a portion of each sale to the ‘To Write Love on Her Arms’ foundation, By E Artisan’s handcrafted pieces, and one of a kind pieces by Gemjunky, made with gems from Brazil, South Africa and the Far East.

The little ones were not forgotten with Ready Set Romper, patented designed baby clothes from Canada, while Irma Goosen’s important book “On The Edge” for teens and tweens on the topic of bullying was also featured.

Lucky canine owners received grain free cookies by Bay Dog Biscuits and food by Augustine Approved and were treated to stylish leashes and collars by Neptune & Co.

Home décor items included the luxurious, weighted therapeutic blankets by Comfitude, hand painted glassware and novelty items by artist Cyndi Wade, and original works by Divine Spark Art, promoting art education.

Food and beverage on the menu included homemade cookies by G’s Cookies, protein bars by WOLO Snacks, Planet Protein vegan shakes and healthy drinks by Mati Energy. Nectar of the Dogs Wine sampled its fine reds, whites, and rosés, with a portion of all sales benefitting dog-related charities.

My Medic and Total Resources International offered up first aid kits benefitting their respective charities. Also featured were cool magnetic phone grips by Fab Pops, Lube Lights, and the global sports networking platform Sportamix.