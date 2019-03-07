Raiders and Las Vegas Stadium powers fan experience announcing 10-year partnership with Cox

By Debbie Hall

The cranes and steel frame structure can be seen for miles as the new Las Vegas Stadium, future home of the Raiders, is being built. Cox Communications announced during a recent press conference held on site that the company will be a founding partner of the stadium. Cox will provide technology as the Official WiFi and Internet provider including multiple gig-speed bandwidth to fans and stadium operations ensuring high-speed connections.

The shift to include live sporting events and home teams for Southern Nevada has been encapsulated. The panel including Marc Badain, president of the Raiders; Mark Shearer, senior vice president, business development, chief revenue officer; Pat Esser, president of Cox Communications, Mike Bolognini, vice president and market leader of Cox Las Vegas; and Derrick Hill, vice president of Cox Business Las Vegas.

“With a rich history of powering the largest stadiums, hotels and convention centers – many right here in Las Vegas. We’re excited to work with Cox on the next evolution of the connected fan experience,” said Marc Badain, president of the Raiders.

The relationship between Cox and the Raiders organization has continued since the late 1990s, so the opportunity to partner for this new venture was perfect timing.

“It is a privilege to be here. I can’t wait to see what other benefits the Raiders will bring. They are really focused on Las Vegas and becoming an integral part of our community,” said Bolognini. “Innovation, technology, platform connectivity is important to venues and people’s homes.”

As Bolognini explained, when the Vegas Golden Knights came to Las Vegas, Cox was given the privilege of “skate ahead of the puck and outfit the arena with wireless and wired technology. I believe this is another pivotal moment for Las Vegas and Cox as Las Vegas is on its way to becoming the undisputed champion of sports.”

The new technology will soon monitor the players for any health issues or distress to make the game safer for those who play and to avoid long-time health problems.

Cox will power interactive technology activations for fans during every home game and is an official video television provider of Las Vegas Stadium.

Cox will also participate in community events. As a founding sponsor, an annual program will be developed to highlight entrepreneurship and innovation. Cox Media will also sponsor the state-of-the-art media studio at the Raiders practice facility in Henderson.

Las Vegas Stadium will become a global events destination, highlighted by NFL’s iconic Raiders who begin play in Las Vegas in 2020. The technologically advanced stadium will host entertainment including sporting events, and concerts, as well as become the future home of UNLV Football.