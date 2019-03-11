Celebrate National Pancake Day at Citizens at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Tuesday March 12

CITIZENS will be serving its signature pancakes with blueberry, chocolate chips or banana toppings. Start your day off right with the last breakfast seating at 10:45 a.m.

The carefully-crafted menu features American comfort food at its best. Offering everything from continental breakfast to soup and salad combinations, hearty build-your-own sandwiches, and signature entrees, Citizens Kitchen & Bar has a dish to satisfy any guest’s craving and it is open 24 hours a day! Dishes include Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos, French Dip Sandwich and Chicken Chilaquiles. Completing the meal, Citizens Kitchen & Bar also offers a melange of side dishes including Pretzel Bites, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, and Mac & Cheese. Designed by leading firm Studio Munge, Citizens also offers a vast selection of beers as well a full-service bar to complement the decadent fare. The approachable menu, lively music, and comfortable atmosphere are poised to satisfy the tastes of any and all restaurant guests.

