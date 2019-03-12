Women in Esports – Grant Winners to Shadow HyperX ESALV Team

Allied Esports, in partnership with the 1,000 Dreams Fund, to support women pursuing careers in the gaming industry

On Friday, March 15, four female gaming grant winners will head to HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas as part of the 1,000 Dreams Fund’s (1DF) BroadcastHER Academy Challenge in partnership with Allied Esports, HARMAN, and HyperX. 1DF, a national nonprofit that provides micro-grants to support the dreams of talented young women, is encouraging careers in esports and gaming with this challenge, which will award nine total winners a $1,000 grant toward their individual gaming goals, and an all-expense paid trip to HyperX Esports Arena.

During this visit, the first four winners will work side-by-side with arena production and executive teams to execute the venue’s popular Friday Frags Fortnite tournament. The event is open to the public beginning at 11 a.m. and will be hosted by notable streamer and cosplayer, Stella Chuu.

Women represent nearly 50 percent of gamers and are rising in influence in the esports industry. However, they face challenges such as gender gaps and financial support to fund creative projects within their careers. Grants such as BroadcastHER Academy provide the opportunity to inspire young women to establish their foundation in what has traditionally been a male-dominated business.