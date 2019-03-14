Vegas Golden Knights Players Enjoy A Flight With Maverick Helicopters

Vegas Golden Knights centerman William Karlsson and left wing Jonathan Marchessault enjoyed a Vegas Nights flight with Maverick Helicopters. Accompanying Karlsson and Marchessault were the live auction winners from the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation’s “Knight to Remember” gala. The guests experienced unparalleled views of the Las Vegas Strip, Downtown Las Vegas and of the home ice of the Golden Knights, T-Mobile Arena.

Maverick Helicopters, an award-winning division of Maverick Aviation Group, flies more than 250,000 guests annually out of Las Vegas, Grand Canyon South Rim, Grand Canyon West Rim, Maui, Hawaii and Kauai, Hawaii. Maverick Helicopters operates the largest and youngest fleet of Airbus EC130/H130 ECO-Star helicopters with nearly 50 aircraft and holds the top safety record of any tourism-based aviation company in the world. Maverick Helicopters employs the industry’s top pilots and has received numerous accolades including the Federal Aviation Administration’s Award of Excellence “Diamond Award” 2011-2018. Maverick Helicopters serves as the exclusive helicopter operator for events including Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), NASCAR and more at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In 2018, Maverick partnered with Burner Express Program to offer expediated flights to the Black Rock Desert. Maverick Helicopters has been celebrated as one of the world’s leading tourism companies for more than 20 years.

