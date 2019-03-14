WWE Superstar, Randy Orton, Smacks down some steak at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse

Andiamo Italian Steakhouse has quickly become the go-to dinner spot for WWE stars in Las Vegas, and this time it was Randy Orton’s turn. The WWE Smackdown star and his wife, Kim Marie Kessler, were spotted chowing down at the D Las Vegas’ top-rated steakhouse and smacking down their signature 32-ounce Tomahawk steak (the wrestler go-to).

After their meal, the couple posed for pictures in Andiamo’s famous entranceway, and guests’ excitement levels were audible throughout the property after news quickly spread quickly about the WWE champion. Randy was next spotted hanging out with the D’s owner Derek Stevens at the property’s world-famous Longbar. The D Las Vegas persists in being downtown Las Vegas’ celebrity magnet.