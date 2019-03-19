Jeanne Naccarato wins 2019 Senior Queens

A year to the day after finishing as the runner-up at the United States Bowling Congress Senior Queens, Jeanne Naccarato of Tacoma, Washington, returned to the title match and came out victorious at the 2019 event.

Naccarato, a USBC Hall of Famer, defeated Australia’s Lee Booth, 245-209, to win the title Monday at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino. Naccarato received the coveted tiara and $8,000 top prize awarded to the winner, while Booth received $6,400 for the runner-up finish.

The stepladder finals were broadcast live at BowlTV.com. BowlTV provided wire-to-wire live stream coverage of the 2019 event.

At the 2018 Senior Queens, also held at Gold Coast, Naccarato advanced to the title match but lost to fellow hall of famer Tish Johnson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, in the finals, 267-191.

This year, Naccarato secured the top seed and left little doubt in the finals, delivering strikes on seven of her first eight deliveries on her way to the title. Booth, who started the championship round with three consecutive strikes, only was able to record one more strike in the game.

Naccarato, a 61-year-old right-hander, moved closer to the outside portion of the lane on this week’s 40-foot oil pattern as the rounds of competition continued at Gold Coast, which played into her strengths.

“During qualifying, the lanes were very touchy and the scores reflected that,” said Naccarato, who’s also a Professional Women’s Bowling Association Hall of Fame member. “As the days progressed, the lanes kept getting tighter, so I just kept inching my way out there. In practice, I always try to throw some shots outside, and I thought I may have found something. I found a couple of balls that reacted really well, and I’ve always been pretty sharp playing outside.”

Naccarato, a 10-time champion on the PWBA Tour, had several close calls at the USBC Queens, including four trips to the stepladder finals and a runner-up finish at the 1991 event.

Her win at the 2019 Senior Queens gave her the opportunity to realize one of her dreams.

“This means the world to me,” Naccarato said. “I was never able to win the Queens. I finished second, third, fourth, you name it. To be able to win it this week with so many great competitors really means everything.”

Naccarato went undefeated in match play to earn the top seed and clinched her spot in the stepladder by defeating Booth, 640-599. With the tournament’s true double-elimination format, Booth would have needed to defeat Naccarato twice to claim the title.

Booth bested Laura Hardeman of Chula Vista, California, to move onto the championship round, 201-171. Hardeman was the top qualifier at the 2019 event, averaging more than 206 through Saturday’s and Sunday’s qualifying rounds.

Hardeman advanced to the semifinals by defeating Johnson, 197-169. Johnson was looking to join fellow hall of famer and three-time Senior Queens champion Robin Romeo of Newhall, California, as the only player to successfully defend a title at the event.

Since 2012, Johnson has advanced to the stepladder finals seven times at the Senior Queens. In addition to her win in 2018, she had four consecutive runner-up finishes from 2013-2016 and a fourth-place finish in 2012.

Hardeman survived a 10th-frame open to win Monday’s opening match against Debbie Ayers of La Mesa, California, 182-174. Ayers needed to deliver a double in her final frame to advance but left a 6-10 combination on her first attempt.

A four-player shootout round determined the No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 seeds for the stepladder. Johnson paced the group with a 638 series to earn the No. 3 seed. Hardeman was next with 596, while Ayers grabbed the final spot with a 586 total. Linda Walbaum of Brighton, Colorado, was eliminated in sixth place with a 562 series.

The 2019 Senior Queens welcomed 84 of the top female players age 50 and older to Gold Coast this week. All competitors bowled 15 games of qualifying over two days to determine the 31 players joining Johnson in match play.

Bracket play consisted of three-game matches leading up to the stepladder finals, with total pinfall determining who advanced.

For more information on the USBC Senior Queens, visit BOWL.com/SeniorQueens.

2019 USBC Senior Queens

At Gold Coast, Las Vegas

Sunday’s and Monday’s results

QUALIFYING

(15-game totals)

1, Laura Hardeman, Chula Vista, Calif., 3,103. 2, Leanne Hulsenberg, Pleasant View, Utah, 3,099. 3, Jeanne Naccarato (SS), Tacoma, Wash., 3,061. 4, Lucy Sandelin (SS), Tampa, Fla., 3,026. 5, Linda Walbaum, Brighton, Colo., 2,976. 6, Heidi Holloway, North Las Vegas, Nev., 2,949.

7, Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2,944. 8, Pamela Pancoast, Lomita, Calif., 2,941. 9, Penny Fentiman (SS), Sweet Home, Ore., 2,937. 10, Geri Hoefs (SS), Mobile, Ala., 2,928. 11, Jill Friis, Canada, 2,921. 12, Denise Thacker, Bedford, Ohio, 2,871.

13, Terri Ward, Loveland, Colo., 2,864. 14, Kimberly Power-DeFer, Hayward, Calif., 2,848. 15, Paula Vidad, Sun City, Calif., 2,847. 16, Juli Bayer (SS), Phoenix, 2,845. 17, Della Kallenback (SS), Fairfield, Calif., 2,841. 18, Laurie Lanfier, Muscatine, Iowa, 2,824.

19, Shandy Simchen (SS), Tacoma, Wash., 2,823. 20, Lisa Wasson, Murphy, Texas, 2,815. 21, Lauri Cohrs, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2,804. 22, Cindy McBride (SS), Plano, Texas, 2,791. 23, Mandy Wilson (SS), Dayton, Ohio, 2,790. 24, Lee Booth, Australia, 2,784.

25, Lesia Herider, Castle Rock, Colo., 2,781. 26, Kristy Whitcher (SS), Belfair, Wash., 2,766. 27, Tina Peavy, Lakeland, Fla., 2,764. 28, Michele Carter, National City, Calif., 2,762. 29, Susan Condeff, Fremont, Calif., 2,760. 30, Ann Sperling, Byram Township, N.J., 2,759.

31, Debbie Ayers, La Mesa, Calif., 2,758. 32, Pam Lawrence (SS), Hutto, Texas, 2,749.

DID NOT ADVANCE

33, Char Hammel (SS), Las Vegas, 2,739. 34, Laura Rotter, Schenectady, N.Y., 2,732. 35(TIE), Jacqueline Delawski, Williston Park, N.Y., and Rosanne Costanzo (SS), San Diego, 2,717.

37, Christina Niles, Florence, Ariz., 2,715. 38(TIE), Karen Barcal, Albuquerque, N.M., and Gianna Miles, Loxahatchee, Fla., 2,713. 40, Julie Harrison, Australia, 2,710. 41, Linda Kelly (SS), Dayton, Ohio, 2,709. 42, MeiLing Billingsley, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 2,706.

43, Sharon Aronson, Turlock, Calif., 2,696. 44, Lauraine Fast (SS), Canada, 2,689. 45, Lori Yamasaki, Torrance, Calif., 2,683. 46, Robyn Flynn (SS), Australia, 2,679. 47, Shirley Battles (SS), North Las Vegas, Nev., 2,674. 48, Susan Carter, Austintown, Ohio, 2,673.

49, Debby Essary, Paris, Texas, 2,670. 50, Carmen Aguilar, St. Petersburg, Fla., 2,668. 51(TIE), Karen Medalen, Monterey, Calif., and Heather Robertson (SS), Australia, 2,664. 53, Debbie Wade (SS), Salt Lake City, 2,660. 54, Tayna Spaulding, Leander, Texas, 2,642.

55, Marci Williams (SS), Wichita, Kan., 2,641. 56, Maria del Pilar Portugal, Mexico, 2,634. 57, Lisa Corbett, Ronan, Mont., 2,626. 58, Yolanda Garrett (SS), The Colony, Texas, 2,625. 59(TIE), Karen Miller (SS), Las Vegas, and Evelyn Greene, Columbia, Md., 2,623.

61, Dora Nettleman (SS), Eaton Rapids, Mich., 2,609. 62, Barb Demorest (SS), Bellingham, Wash., 2,608. 63, Margaret Byrne, Clearwater, Fla., 2,604. 64, Angie Brown (SS), England, 2,572. 65, Lynn Minning (SS), Austin, Texas, 2,568. 66, Deborah Lee (SS), Canada, 2,549.

67, Kelly Kruschel, Canada, 2,528. 68, Gabriele Burris (SS), Nashville, Tenn., 2,509. 69, Kim Crompton, Birmingham, Ala., 2,505. 70, Camille Kohner, Bloomington, Minn., 2,488. 71(TIE), Judith Leroux (SS), Meraux, La., and Elizabeth Wong (SS), Canada, 2,478.

73, Sherry Robinson, Wasilla, Alaska, 2,471. 74, Pam Buckner (SS), Reno, Nev., 2,462. 75, Guadalupe Coparropa (SS), Panama, 2,451. 76, Ann Shivers (SS), Leander, Texas, 2,435. 77, Milka Vargas (SS), Sun City Center, Fla., 2,402. 78, Kym Bradley-Hanon, Albuquerque, N.M., 2,381.

79, Deona Werth, Reno, Nev., 2,374. 80, BridJette Whaley, Banning, Calif., 2,345. 81, Melanie McAllister, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2,344. 82, Lynne Ono, Pearl City, Hawaii, 2,083. 83, Beth Owen-Cipielewski, Bradenton, Fla., 1,045 (WD). 84, Patricia Sikes, Wasilla, Alaska, 1,597 (WD).

MATCH PLAY

Double elimination, three-game matches decided by total pinfall

ROUND 1

(Winners remain in winners bracket. Losers move to elimination bracket).

(1) Laura Hardeman, Chula Vista, Calif., def. (32) Pam Lawrence, Hutto, Texas, 607-496

(16) Juli Bayer, Phoenix, def. (17) Della Kallenback, Fairfield, Calif., 540-402

(24) Lee Booth, Australia, def. (9) Penny Fentiman, Sweet Home, Ore., 585-448

(25) Lesia Herider, Castle Rock, Colo., def. (8) Pamela Pancoast, Lomita, Calif., 578-575

(5) Linda Walbaum, Brighton, Colo., def. (28) Michele Carter, National City, Calif., 578-566

((21) Lauri Cohrs, Colorado Springs, Colo., def. (12) Denise Thacker, Bedford, Ohio, 578-508

(20) Lisa Wasson, Murphy, Texas, def. (13) Terri Ward, Loveland, Colo., 567-520

(29) Susan Condeff, Fremont, Calif., def. (4) Lucy Sandelin, Tampa, Fla., 589-519

(3) Jeanne Naccarato, Tacoma, Wash., def. (30) Ann Sperling, Byram Township, N.J., 633-600

(14) Kimberly Power-DeFer, Hayward, Calif. def. (19) Shandy Simchen, Tacoma, Wash., 635-508

(22) Cindy McBride, Plano, Texas, def. (11) Jill Friis, Canada, 586-494

(6) Heidi Holloway, North Las Vegas, Nev., def. (27) Tina Peavy, Lakeland, Fla., 593-562

(7) Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo., def. (26) Kristy Whitcher, Belfair, Wash., 686-512

(23) Mandy Wilson, Dayton, Ohio, def. (10) Geri Hoefs, Mobile, Ala., 544-512

(15) Paula Vidad, Sun City, Calif., def. (18) Laurie Lanfier, Muscatine, Iowa, 583-575

(31) Debbie Ayers, La Mesa, Calif., def. (2) Leanne Hulsenberg, Pleasant View, Utah, 609-574

ROUND 2 – WINNERS BRACKET

Bayer def. Hardeman, 630-584

Booth def. Herider, 589-460

Walbaum def. Cohrs, 620-550

Wasson def. Condeff, 621-492

Naccarato def. Power-DeFer, 691-553

Holloway def. McBride, 613-518

Johnson def. Wilson, 600-478

Vidad def. Ayers, 587-581

ROUND 2 – ELIMINATION BRACKET

(Losers eliminated, earn $650)

Lawrence def. Kallenback, 510-506

Sandelin def. Ward, 592-529

Fentiman def. Pancoast, 595-560

Carter def. Thacker, 543-476

Simchen def. Sperling, 537-501

Friis def. Peavy, 569-549

Lanfier def. Hulsenberg, 552-520

Whitcher def. Hoefs, 596-517

ROUND 3 – ELIMINATION BRACKET

(Losers eliminated, earn $700)

Lawrence def. McBride, 496-435

Power-DeFer def. Sandelin, 583-582

Wilson def. Fentiman, 561-490

Ayers def. Carter, 573-532

Herider def. Simchen, 585-525

Hardeman def. Friis, 576-555

Cohrs def. Lanfier, 538-534

Whitcher def. Condeff, 553-549

ROUND 3 – WINNERS BRACKET

Booth def. Bayer, 622-590

Walbaum def. Wasson, 552-525

Naccarato def. Holloway, 600-587

Johnson def. Vidad, 530-517

ROUND 4 – ELIMINATION BRACKET

(Losers eliminated, earn $800)

Lawrence def. Power-DeFer, 602-577

Ayers def. Wilson, 620-521

Hardeman def. Herider, 553-528

Whitcher def. Cohrs, 608-599

ROUND 4 – WINNERS BRACKET

Booth def. Walbaum, 598-510

Naccarato def. Johnson, 580-573

ROUND 5 – ELIMINATION BRACKET

(Losers eliminated, earn $1,100)

Wasson def. Lawrence, 517-431

Ayers def. Bayer, 585-561

Hardeman def. Vidad, 579-536

Whitcher def. Holloway, 581-571

ROUND 5 – WINNERS BRACKET

(Winner earns No. 1 seed for stepladder; loser is No. 2 seed)

Naccarato def. Booth, 640-599

ROUND 6 – ELIMINATION BRACKET

(Losers eliminated, earn $1,400)

Ayers def. Wasson, 568-472

Hardeman def. Whitcher, 558-538

ROUND 7 – ELIMINATION BRACKET

(Three highest scores advance to stepladder, high score is No. 3 seed, second-high is No. 4, third-high is No. 5, lowest score is eliminated, earns $2,000).

Johnson 638, Hardeman 596, Ayers 586, Walbaum 562

Final standings

1, Jeanne Naccarato, Tacoma, Wash., 245 (one game), $8,000

2, Lee Booth, Australia, 410, (two games), $6,400

3, Laura Hardeman, Chula Vista, Calif., 550 (three games), $5,200

4, Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo., 169 (one game), $4,100

5, Debbie Ayers, La Mesa, Calif., 174 (one game), $3,100

Stepladder results

Match One – Hardeman def. Ayers, 182-174

Match Two – Hardeman def. Johnson, 197-169

Semifinal – Booth def. Hardeman, 201-171

Championship – Naccarato def. Booth, 245-209