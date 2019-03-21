Buick Encore combines safety and comfort for road trips

By Debbie Hall

The weather is perfect for a road trip, and the Buick Encore incorporates technology, safety features, and personal style for the best one. It is so roomy for my passengers; we can play our favorite music, and appreciate getting to our destination in comfort.

The QuietTuning Technology with Active Noise Cancellation muted exterior sounds so that everyone could carry on a conversation. The design of the Buick Encore uses triple door seals, acoustic laminated windshield, and front side window glass to reduce and absorb outside noises. Everyone raved about the sound system, singing to our favorite tunes on Sirius XM. The plush, leather seats added to the enjoyment of the ride. I was able to use the hands-free option to take phone calls, listen to texts, and navigate to our destination.

Driving along the open road, its In-Vehicle Air Ionizer and Climate Control kept all of my passengers comfortable. The dual-zone climate controls personalize each passenger’s preferred temperatures, which is essential during short and long distances. There is air pollution, and other odors and the in-vehicle ionization system leaves the air inside the Encore cleaner and fresher.

The Side Blind Zone Alert really helped since traveling adds an extra level of safety. The Lane Departure Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert also assisted when there were stops along the trip. The Forward Collision Alert and the Rear Vision Camera with Rear Park Assist was a big help in parking lots and gas stations.

Our destination was in a rural area of Nevada with blue skies and miles of desert landscape. We glided to our destination, and the ride home was just as enjoyable. The luxury of the Buick Encore creates a smooth ride whether in the city or driving out in the country.

For more information, visit buick.com.