Open Championships Weekly Glance

Two bowlers celebrate 50 years at USBC Open Championships

Butch Luther of Franksville, Wisconsin, and David Haugan of Richfield, Minnesota, were the first bowlers of the year to be recognized for reaching 50 years of participation at the 2019 United States Bowling Congress Open Championships.

Luther, a 74-year-old right-hander, was supposed to celebrate the milestone last year in Syracuse, New York, but he had to overcome a minor setback – rotator cuff surgery.

Despite not being completely healed from the surgery, Luther still managed sets of 562 in a team, 505 in singles and 486 in doubles for a 1,553 all-events total at the South Point Bowling Plaza on March 15-16.

Reaching 100,000 pins on the tournament lanes is his next goal. Through 50 years, he has toppled 88,054 pins, a 195.7 career average. Luther made his first USBC Open Championships appearance in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1965.

Haugan, a 79-year-old who made his Open Championships debut at the 1960 event in Toledo, Ohio, made his ceremonial march to the lanes in Las Vegas on March 18.

The five-decade journey has given Haugan and his family the chance to see much of the United States, and he has been able to share the competitive experience with his son, Eric, who has been bowling by his side in the event for nearly 30 years.

On the lanes this year, Haugan rolled sets of 548 in doubles, 516 in singles and 454 in a team for a 1,518 total.

In 50 years at the Open Championships, he has knocked down 82,739 pins for a 186.3 career average.

Each 50-year bowler at the Open Championships is presented with a plaque, chevron, and diamond lapel pin to commemorate the milestone.

Father and son lead Standard Doubles at South Point Bowling Plaza

David and Mitchell Scheller, a father-and-son duo from Mount Olive, Illinois, were excited to be bowling together at the 2019 USBC Open Championships, but they made sure not to set their expectations too high. They simply were focused on shooting respectable scores and having fun together on the biggest stage in bowling.

They never could’ve imagined the type of success they had March 18 at the South Point Bowling Plaza – success that almost didn’t happen when their initial flight to Las Vegas was canceled due to weather. The end up arriving a day later than planned.

The Schellers, who both bowl at Mount Olive’s Turner Hall, saved their best performances of 2019 for the doubles event, where David, a 58-year-old left-hander, rolled a 619 series, and Mitchell, a 30-year-old right-hander, added a 611 set to lift them into the lead in Standard Doubles with a 1,230 total.

Michael Voorhies and Arthur Norton of Fort Wayne, Indiana, previously held the lead with 1,191.

California bowler bounces back to take Standard Singles lead

Rick Yuhnke of Chino, California, had a rough start to his doubles and singles set March 19 at the 2019 USBC Open Championships, but he ended it the right way after moving into the top spot in Standard Singles.

Yuhnke, a 42-year-old right-hander, made a key ball change on his way to games of 216, 236 and 215 for a 667 series at the South Point Bowling Plaza. He filled 20 pins in his final frame to surpass Jeffrey Isenburg of Saybrook, Illinois, who had held the lead with 665.

Yuhnke bounced back from a 479 series in his doubles effort, and he added a 549 series in a team to finish his fourth Open Championships appearance with a 1,695 all-events total.

Classified Division gets new leaders in Las Vegas

Robert McKinzie of West Palm Beach, Florida, was back in Las Vegas for his 11th appearance at the USBC Open Championships, and it ended in memorable fashion, as he earned himself a spot on the leaderboard as the Classified Singles leader.

The 43-year-old right-hander took the lead March 15 at the South Point Bowling Plaza with a great comeback performance on bowling’s biggest stage. He rolled games of 189, 178 and 257 for a 624 series. Larry Meyers of Renwick, Iowa, previously held the lead with 612.

Ronald Shelton of Waukon, Iowa, and Michael Rediske of Hokah, Minnesota, who met for the first time just before their team event at the South Point Bowling Plaza this year, found instant chemistry and worked together to take the lead in Classified Doubles late on March 12.

Shelton, a 54-year-old right-hander, led the effort with a 582 series, while Rediske, 68, added a 515 set for a 1,097 total.

Lynn Christianson Team 1 of Twin Valley, Minnesota, set the bar in Classified Team with a 2,624 performance March 19 on games of 887, 885 and 852.

Corey Hanson led the effort with a 568 series, and he was joined by Jody Bueng (560), Doug Fugleberg (528), Lynn Christianson (501) and Ricky Crane (467).

A look ahead

A pair of Regular Division titles will be put on the line next week in Las Vegas as the members of S&B Pro Shop 1 of Warren, Michigan, return to the Open Championships on March 23.

At the 2018 event in Syracuse, New York, S&B Pro Shop 1 rolled games of 1,019, 1,213 and 1,090 to claim the Regular Team title with a 3,322 total. The team was led by Kurt Pilon’s 763 series, and he was joined by Marcus McClain (698), Ryan Mouw (664), Billy Orlikowski (606) and Andrew Burke (591).

Pilon also would claim the Regular All-Events title in Syracuse, adding on sets of 752 in doubles and 671 in singles for a 2,186 total, giving him three career wins at the Open Championships.

For more information on the Open Championships, visit BOWL.com/OpenChamp.

2019 USBC OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

South Point Bowling Plaza

(Top division leaders with hometown and pinfall)

REGULAR DIVISION

Team

(Combined averages of 876 and above)

1, Fire Systems Professionals 1 (Mary Wells, Julia Wells, Ronald Lapping, Ryan Daubenmire, William Ludwig), Grove City, Ohio, 2,990. 2, Highland Lanes 1, Westerville, Ohio, 2,951 3, SKOB, Lakeland, Fla., 2,946. 4, Cairo Bowl, Alda, Neb., 2,939. 5, Boosted 1, Jacksonville, Fla., 2,915. 6, Aspen Engineering, Murray, Utah, 2,914. 7, BFCC Cannon, Jacksonville, Fla., 2,878. 8, Team McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 2,872. 9, Loma Linda’s, Sylvania, Ohio, 2,861. 10, Ed’s Budget Trucks, Kingston, N.Y., 2,837.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 351 and above)

1, Nichole Hiraoka, Daly City, Calif./Nicholas Postag, Santa Clara, Calif., 1,273. 2, Henry Posnanski, Milwaukee/Joseph Alivo, Lannon, Wis., 1,254. 3, Justin Gibbons Lawrenceville, Ga./Billy Rohde, Lilburn, Ga., 1,248. 4, Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas/Pete McCordic, Katy, Texas, 1,247. 5, Brandi Fitzgerald/Bo Johnson, Huron, S.D., 1,242. 6, Jay Mullen/Aaron Makishima, Honolulu, 1,232. 7, Jeffry Kwiatkowski, Sylvania, Ohio/Jeffrey Kruzel, Toledo, Ohio, 1,223. 8, Michael Miyamoto/Jeff Reyes, Las Vegas, 1,222. 9, Steve Studer/Justin Studer, Rupert, Idaho, 1,221. 10, Eric Haggerton, Carlsbad, N.M./Rameses Chambers, Kansas City, Mo., 1,215.

Singles

(Averages of 176 and above)

1, Terry Adolph, Savage, Mont., 731. 2, David Nagelhout, Mahwah, Mont., 729. 3, Jon Kamp Sr., Stockton, Calif., 714. 4, Tim Woods, Decatur, Ill., 712. 5, Michael Austin, Conroe, Texas, 711. 6, Phillip Stellmaker, Rochester, Minn., 708. 7, Patrick Smart, Santa Maria, Calif., 705. 8, Shawn Aiello, Mount Arlington, N.J., 9, Alex Hardman, Lawrence, Kan., 693. 10, Jordan Schroeder, Findlay, Ohio, 684.

All-Events

(Averages of 176 and above)

1, Jay Mullen, Honolulu, 1,992. 2, Rick Meneley, Santa Maria, Calif. 1,985. 3, Henry Posnanski, Milwaukee, 1,947. 4, Or Aviram, Lake Wales, Fla., 1,938. 5, Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 1,929. 6, Dan Sasaki, Richmond, Calif., 1,911. 7, Michael Austin, Conroe, Texas, 1,908. 8, Justin Studer, Rupert, Idaho, 1,895. 9, Jordan Schroeder, Findlay, Ohio, 1,893. 10, Pete McCordic, Katy, Texas, 1,891.

STANDARD DIVISION

Team

(Combined averages of 776-875)

1, Schliep Consulting LLC (Mike Nawrocki, Sean Finnerty, Nate Marks, Phillip Langowski, Keith Wendt), Shakopee, Minn., 2,849. 2, Pat’s Pro Shop, Grand Forks, N.D., 2,777. 3, Snake River Bowl, Burley, Idaho, 2,760. 4, Pioneer Seeds, Savage, Mont., 2,757. 5, Richard Weatherford Team 1, Litchfield, Ill., 2,730. 6, Smith’s Slackers, Melbourne, Fla., 2,711. 7(tie), Todd A. Kottsick Team 1, Lake Stevens, Wash., and Vaquero Farms Inc., Kerman, Calif., 2,695. 9, Smooth Release Pro Shop 1, Chico, Calif., 2,695. 10, Waz N Friends, Des Plaines, Ill., 2,681.

Doubles

(Combined Averages of 311-350)

1, Mitchell Scheller/David Scheller, Mount Olive, Ill., 1,230. 2, Michael Voorhies/Arthur Norton, Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,191. 3, Jeffrey Isenburg, Saybrook, Ill./Ernest Gordon, Bloomington, Ill., 1,172. 4(tie), Ricky Ranz, Brookfield, Wis./Daniel Dieter, Amherst, Wis., and Don Hannam Jr./Dustin Ward, Sycamore, Ohio, 1,170. 6, David Pluta, South Bend, Ind./Angela Pluta, Mishawaka, Ind., 1,163. 7, Myron Keltgen, Watertown, S.D./Aaron Rost, Florence, S.D., 1,161. 8(tie) Victoria Cannon/Michael Bishop, Gresham, Ore., and Neil Korte, Van Wert, Ohio/Jay Korte, Celina, Ohio, 1,159. 10(tie), Larry Dotson/Shawn Dotson, Justin, Texas, and Perry Thorne, Forest Park, Ill./Derek Harris, Westchester, Ill., 1,152.

Singles

(Averages of 156-175)

1, Richard Yuhnke, Chico, Calif., 667. 2, Jeffrey Isenburg, Saybrook, Ill., 665. 3, Jason Russell, Huron, S.D., 656. 4, Christopher Amiaga, Butler, N.J., 644. 5, Kevin Connell, Gunter, Texas, 643. 6, George Chasson, Odenton, Md., 638. 7, Cody Uthoff, Mansfield, Mo., 635. 8, Larry Bormann, Moorhead, Minn., 633. 9, Stephen Endres, Tarrytown, N.Y., 632. 10(tie), Jim Rolader, Lawrenceville, Ga., and William Yonemoto, Albuquerque, N.M., 630.

All-Events

(Averages of 156-175)

1, Noah Nissen, Lidgerwood, N.D., 1,782. 2(tie), Kevin Connell, Gunter, Texas, and Jeff Bieber, Fairview, Mont., 1,773. 4, Jeffrey Isenburg, Saybrook, Ill., 1,770. 5, Larry Bormann, Moorhead, Minn., 1,762. 6, Cody Uthoff, Mansfield, Mo., 1,754. 7, Neil Korte, Van Wert, Ohio, 1,753. 8, William Yonemoto, Albuquerque, N.M., 1,750. 9, Gerry Bibeault, Las Vegas, 1,735. 10, Beatriz Marquez, Burbank, Calif., 1,720.

CLASSIFIED DIVISION

Team

(Combined averages of 775 and below)

1, Lynn Christianson Team 1 (Doug Fugleberg, Corey Hanson, Ricky Crane, Jody Bueng, Lynn Christianson), Twin Valley, Minn., 2,624. 2, Roy Allen Team 2, Springfield, Mo., 2,580. 3, Where’s the Server?, New Hope, Minn., 2,454. 4, Like a Boss, Dover, Fla., 2,451. 5, Young Explosives, Williamson, N.Y., 2,436. 6, Kato Engineering, Mankato, Minn., 2,435. 7, Prairie Performance, LaGrange, Ind., 2,425. 8, Maple Family Centers, Long Beach, N.Y., 2,422. 9, Dakota Boys, Sisseton, S.D., 2,415. 10, Ten Pin Tom, Casey, Ill., 2,405.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 310 and below)

1, Ronald Shelton Waukon, Neb./Michael Rediske Hokah, Minn., 1,097. 2, Nathan Blunck/Ron Zantingh, Pella, Iowa, 1,059. 3, Trenton Schinnerer/Cody Shifferly, Decatur, Ind., 1,057. 4, Russell Snethen, Humboldt, Neb./Mike Martin, Hiawatha, Kan., 1,044. 5, Mark Robertson Shelby, Mont./Mark Suta, Cut Bank, Mont., 1,041. 6, Delmar Suter, Thayne, Wyo./Curtis Suter, Bedford, Wyo., 1,038. 7, Robert Brewe III, Normal, Ill./Kristine Brewe, Clinton, Ill., 1,030. 8(tie), Megan Huber, Cicero, Ind./Edwin Huber, Noblesville, Ind., and Jeff Hoyer Angola, Ind./Rick Taylor Titusville, Fla. 1,022. 10, Percy Canteenwalla/Aspy Canteenwalla, Longwood, Fla., 1,019.

Singles

(Averages of 155 and below)

1, Robert McKinzie, Liberty, Mo., 624. 2, Larry Meyers, Renwick, Iowa, 612. 3, Paul Westerhold, La Habra, Calif., 606. 4, Veronica Remick, Decorah, Iowa, 600. 5, Jason Phillips, Spencer, Iowa, 589. 6, Scott Craft, Adrian, Mich., 578. 7, Peter Fahrenkrug, Neenah, Ala., 573. 8, John Fleming, Bloomington, Ill., 568. 9, Arlyn Vink, Pella, Iowa, 566. 10, Scott Gielda, Columbia, Md., 565.

All Events

(Averages of 155 and below)

1, Larry Meyers, Renwick, Iowa, 1,707. 2, Wesley Straight, Cooperstown, N.D., 1,673. 3, Steven Hartze, West Fargo, N.D., 1,620. 4, Jim Ellis, Guymon, Okla., 1,595. 5(tie), Eric Ichikawa, San Jose, Calif., and Jesus Tellechea, Diamond Bar, Calif., 1,593. 7(tie), Julie Ogren, Lakewood, Colo., and Emily Boettcher, Spirit Lake, Iowa, 1,592. 9, Keith Hamilton, Park Ridge, Ill., 1,573. 10, Rocky Roberts, Red Lodge, Mont., 1,568.