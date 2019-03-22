Q&A: LT. HARRIET OF ‘OPIUM’ CRUISES INTO EARTH NIGHTLY
Think of 2001: A Space Odyssey, David Bowie’s Space Oddity with a twist of Flesh Gordon (the adult version of Flash Gordon) as the show Opium lands in Las Vegas. The adults-only show, which recently celebrated its first anniversary in Vegas, brings top entertainment with a funky science fiction backdrop to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Sunday to Monday.
It’s a wild night aboard the OPM 73 from Uranus to Las Vegas, featuring Captain Kuton, Scottie, Chip, Rob the Robot, Dusty Moonboots, out-of-this-world performers and a rocking house band, along with the antics of Lt. Harriet. This earthling left Planet Earth to explore the stars before returning the aliens and other characters of Opium.