5 Digital Marketing Strategies for Restaurants

Restaurants are some of the businesses that benefit the most from a targeted and precise digital marketing strategy. This is especially important considering that most restaurants are locally based and rely on customer footfall to generate revenue. If you’re struggling to make your marketing strategies as delicious as your food, here are the best ways to advertise your restaurant online.

Hire a Digital Marketing Agency

Digital campaigns can be difficult to get right, especially if you have a lot of plates to balance at once. Restaurants have many different aspects to think about, and you may find that you don’t have the time necessary to create an excellent campaign. In this case, you should consider hiring a professional digital marketing agency. DMG can do all the hard work for you. They conduct research into your target audience and create tantalizing marketing campaigns across multiple platforms, from your website to your social media. This will ensure you can focus on making your restaurant’s food taste as good as it looks online.

Perfect Your Local SEO

A large part of any restaurant’s revenue is spontaneous business from local visitors to the area. So it’s important to perfect your local SEO. This will ensure visitors conducting searches in your area are able to find your business among the competition fighting for their stomachs. To implement local SEO, you should use keywords that contain your location, and you should place these keywords in your headings and on your homepage. You should also ensure all your online profiles have the correct location and contact information.

Make Your Dishes Instagram Worthy

It is important to establish a good social media presence as a business. However, you have an advantage if you are a restaurant. Food blogs and social media accounts are increasingly popular, and not a minute goes by when someone on your “friends” list doesn’t publish a photo of an aesthetically pleasing dish. To establish your business’s social media presence, you should first ensure your food looks good in a photo. Next, you should set up an Instagram account and advertise this to your customers, suggesting they tag you in their photos.

Run Promotions and Competitions

No one can turn down a free meal or drink. You can run promotions and competitions on your social media accounts. Good criteria for these include asking people to share your page or the post as an entry condition or offering a free drink when someone tags you or adds your location. This will broaden your reach and allow more people to engage with your business, as well as increase your online following.

Get Foodies to Post Reviews

People love to review food, and you shouldn’t be shy about asking them for reviews. Reviews can benefit your Google ranking by showing your business is reliable and increasing your authority. Reviews also advertise your trustworthiness to other customers, and new customers will be more likely to come to your business if they’re already assured the food is good.

You can gain reviews by providing links on receipts, creating a review page on your website, or running an email newsletter, through which you can contact people after they have eaten with you.