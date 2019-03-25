Colt Ford shares his musical journey in exclusive Diamond Resorts Live concert

Private performance at SLS in Las Vegas brought fans together.

By Debbie Hall

Live concerts are the best especially if you can get up close and personal. However, concert arenas can be big and impersonal, and nightclubs can be loud. Diamond Resorts Live concert series brings the hottest talent to the most exclusive clubs for the engaging concert experience.

Country music singer and songwriter Colt Ford recently performed in a private concert in Las Vegas as part of the Diamond Resorts Live concert series. This exclusive event was only for Diamond Resorts members.

Before the intimate concert, guests enjoyed a meet and greet with Colt, who recently released his new EP “Colt Ford Covers, Vol. 1.” A delicious dinner with an open bar started the evening before Colt came on stage. Along with his musicians, he regaled the audience with funny stories about his music and his life.

The one-time pro golfer turned songwriter and musician Colt delivered a groundbreaking blend of country music and hip-hop rhythms selling over 1 million albums. His 2012 chart-topping Declaration of Independence remained on the Billboard Country Album chart for over 58 weeks. Ford’s 2014 album, Thanks for Listening, features collaborations with pals Keith Urban, Willie Robertson, Jerrod Niemann, Randy Houser, Chase Rice, Justin Moore, Lee Brice, Duck Dynasty’s Boss Hog, Walker Hayes, and Daniel Lee. Thanks for Listening celebrates America, country music, hard work, life with family and friends and just having a good time along the way.

After writing No. 1 country hits for Jason Aldean (“Dirt Road Anthem”) and Brantley Gilbert (“Country Must Be Country Wide”), Colt is currently collaborating with Brad Paisley. Colt has really embraced 1 million Facebook fans with 100 million YouTube views and several million downloads. Colt will return to Las Vegas with another Diamond Live Concert on May 27.

The Diamond Events and Diamond Live Concert Series offer members memorable experiences to meet performers and enjoy intimate acoustic concerts. Guests enjoy good food and drink along with the production values of an arena concert with the intimacy of a club atmosphere. Diamond Resorts Diamond Live concert series features comedy shows, live culinary experiences, and private concerts. Upcoming concerts in Las Vegas include comedian Jeff Dye, Cole Swindell, and Jana Kramer.

To find out more, visit DiamondResorts.com.