Don’t Waste Time! 7 Facts You Need to Know About Female Viagra and Libido Restoration

By Katrina Manning, guest author

There are many factors that contribute to sexual disorders from psychological stress to medical issues. In addition, a low sex drive can lead to a low drive in other areas of life including a lack of interest in dating or intimate relations with someone you care about. Sure, there are medical prescriptions which can treat low female libido, but do you really want to deal with all the side effects. What if there was a natural treatment for improving the female libido called NIAGRA? Keep reading to learn more.

As you age, several factors can change the output of the female libido. While sexual gratification is a drive, it is not as highly prioritized as eating food and drinking water. Sure, it is a critical aspect of our lives, but people can survive without it. Yet, once a female reaches mid-life, there can be medically-induced or age-related causes that decrease the female libido. In some cases, this may not be an issue at all. But, when in a relationship with a significant other, it can be difficult to go without it. In fact, a low libido is also called Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder. The good news is it can be treated with a Female Herbal Libido Formula.

Factors that can contribute to a low libido

Whether it’s a relationship issue, job stress, a medical problem, or the aging process in general, low libido is not always just in someone’s head. It can be a combination of both mental and physical problems which can lead to decreased or an obsolete sexual desire. Yet, there are natural products that can help such as those found in Niagra:

Believe it or not, the frequency of sexual relations has nothing to do with low female libido. Women can still engage in intimate activities even if they don’t have the outright desire to do so. It may be just to please their significant other. Nonetheless, sexual desire is not just an issue regarding a low libido. A low libido may also inhibit spontaneous thoughts such as fantasies, daydreams, and the like.

Effects of testosterone and nitric acid on the female libido

The female organs do respond to blood flow, which can enhance desire and stimulation. Yet, decreased nitric oxide production results in decreased blood flow. An increase in nitric oxide can increase blood flow to these areas to possibly improve female libido. Another area of concern is hormones. Low thyroid levels decrease both testosterone and estrogen. Furthermore, a low thyroid level is often related to low libido. In addition, testosterone is considered one of the main treatments for women with a low sexual drive. In fact, testosterone has been used to treat a variety of gynecological issues in women such as endometrial tumors, malignant breast tumors, chronic mastitis, dysmenorrhea, and uterine hemorrhage. Furthermore, testosterone can improve thyroid levels leading to increased energy and sexual drive. Testosterone also increases the production of nitric oxide.

Loss of estrogen

Another factor contributing to low female libido can be the loss of estrogen after experiencing menopause. In fact, many post-menopausal women find they are not as quickly aroused as they were before the effects of menopause. In addition, they may have less sensitivity from touch or stroking. As a result, it is possible they have a decreased interest in engaging in sexual relations.

Yet, there is more. With lower estrogen levels, there may be a decrease in the blood supply reaching the vagina. This then can create a situation where the vagina is not effectively lubricated for intimate relations. Other issues with menopause can include:

Stress

Insomnia

Bladder control issues

Anxiety

Depression

When you take a combination treatment therapy with powerful ingredients such as those found in Niagra, you can combat these types of symptoms from all fronts to ensure better sexual relations with your partner.

To be fair, not all women experience decreased female libido. This is because some feel more freedom without the fear linked to getting pregnant. Furthermore, many postmenopausal women have a decrease in child-rearing responsibilities, which means they may feel more relaxed in terms of enjoying intimate relations with their significant other.

There are many other issues that sprout from having a low female libido, such as the anxiety linked to the inability to please your partner or fear your partner will not be happy with your levels of desire. It’s important to remember that many females experience a low female libido in their lifetimes, and it is nothing that should cause shame. What’s critical is that once you have determined you have a decreased libido, that you take the right course of action to improve your overall feelings of vitality and desire. Life isn’t over when your sex drive dies. This is only a temporary situation, which can be fixed with the right treatment. You can enjoy wonderful relations with your partner well into your golden years, and there isn’t any reason you shouldn’t.

What else can you do?

Aside from ingesting the right formula to help improve your female libido, you might consider attending counseling with your partner to determine if there are any other relationship issues contributing to the lack of sexual desire. If you find counseling is not the route you wish to take, then try some experimenting with different routines and positions. Perhaps try some relaxation techniques such as meditation, breathing, and getting outside for a walk in a natural environment. Another option is to take a warm bath before any relations to help you relax. And, most importantly, tell your partner what makes you feel comfortable and what doesn’t. Get out and enjoy some new experiences together to bring you closer such as food tasting.

Final thought

As you can see, a low female libido does not necessarily mean the end of sexual relations for good. You and your partner can certainly enjoy more intimacy together with the right longevity herbs and actions. This can be a joint effort to get your juices flowing again. Make sure your partner understands what you are experiencing so that you both can make a commitment to get things rolling again. With the right treatments and therapies, you will be back on track to feeling revitalized once again.