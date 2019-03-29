OC Fashion Week Sets Sail With Celebrity Cruises

OC Fashion Week kicked off its 14th season on Saturday, March 23 with an opening day runway fashion design competition presented by Celebrity Cruises, featuring seven up-and-coming fashion designers.

Kathryn Marino, CEO of OC Fashion Week comments, “OCFW’s mission is to dedicate its support for fashion designers and the retail business and its advocacy for fashion tourism in the luxury market of Orange County, California. Orange County’s luxury apparel sales are currently 37 billion dollars, and continue to supersede retail sales of neighboring markets and even some of the top five leading fashion capitals.”

The cruise wear theme for the competition was based on the line’s new luxury Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Flora ships. The designers were tasked with creating their unique takes on fashions that capture the travel brand’s inspirational lifestyle and adventurous spirit.

Award winners included:

BEST IN INNOVATION: Jamielle Rankine Kirlew’s design inspiration from Eden, the tri-level food and beverage destination completely wrapped in glass and including outdoor and indoor areas for enjoying experiential meals and cocktails onboard;

FASHIONABLY RESPONSIBLE: Dawn Sunflower’s designs spotlighted the ship’s Iconic Suite, a new exclusive suite class category featuring more than 2,500 square feet of space and serving as the highest level of suites;

SUSTAINABLE FASHION DESIGNER: Jonathan Jimenez’s collection focused on The Magic Carpet, the world’s first cantilevered venue at sea that travels 13 stories that transform into a new and exciting venue depending on which deck it’s positioned;

BEST OF SHOW: Nigerian-born designer Ugochi Iwuaba was inspired by Celebrity Edge in its entirety. Iwuaba received a Celebrity Cruises trophy, an Alaskan cruise, and an opportunity to showcase in the Athens Xclusive Designer’s Week showcase in Greece this fall.

“We’re excited to embrace some of the country’s emerging designers,” adds Cynthia Rose Ponzi, Celebrity Cruises’ Regional Marketing Manager. “In the past, our fashion competitions have focused solely on student designers, but this is a first-time for us to take leading designers’ work to a whole new level commensurate with the launch of our latest Celebrity Edge ship. We are honored to kick off such a great catwalk event. It’s an exciting time to be innovative.”

Celebrity Cruises was the red carpet sponsor for all of this season’s OCFW events, with a focus on its fashionably responsible programs for sustainability, wellness, arts and music. This year’s event communicated a strong message of anti-bullying, anti-body shaming, tolerance and diversity.