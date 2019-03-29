Sienna Sinclaire’s Naughty Girl Shop is Open for Business

Author of the Naughty Girl’s Guide book series, Sienna Sinclaire recently unveiled her latest venture, Naughty Girl Shop, a gorgeous new clothing line at a Sunday afternoon soirée, held at her beautiful Los Feliz, California home.

Influencers, media, and celebrities stopped by the perfect sunny day of pampering to snack on cheese and charcuterie, sip mimosas made with fresh juices, indulge in Pacific Organic Pops, and preview the new collection of dresses, tops, bottoms, robes and resort wear, now available online at www.NaughtyGirlShop.com

“The Naughty Girl Shop was created to inspire women to dress up, build confidence and feel sexy. Fashion is an attitude, not a body type or based on age,” comments Sinclaire. “I want women to feel sexy and confident no matter their age or body size. My clothing store will help you to look the part, from sparkle dresses to some of the sexiest bathing suits and cover ups for day club pool parties. When you visit Vegas, you want to look your best and really stand out…with my clothing store you can do both.”

Guests were also invited to partake in complimentary massages, get glammed up, create their own personalized scents with Opus Oils, select fleurs for bespoke bouquets, and much more.

World traveler Sinclaire first published the “Naughty Girl’s Guide to Los Angeles” in 2013 and since then, has released four more guides, featuring other cities including “Naughty Guide to Las Vegas.”

She’s currently working on her second edition of her book “Naughty Guide to Los Angeles” along with her sixth guide, the next stop, “Naughty Guide to Chicago.”