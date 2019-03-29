Tenors of Rock Belt Out Final Performance at Harrah’s

The group will move to a new residency at Planet Hollywood in April.

Written by Claude Puggioni and Photography by Ira Kuzma/Ira Kuzma Photos

Tenors of Rock performed their 626th show on March 25 as their final performance at Harrah’s Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. They have played there for a little over two years positioning themselves for great success and notoriety with their unique style of rock performance. The Tenors of Rock started in 2010, and for three years before their residency in Las Vegas, they traveled all over the country performing at different venues establishing a name for themselves and a growing fan base. Don’t worry; they are not entirely done here in Las Vegas yet, they are moving their residency to Planet Hollywood shortly.

They began this last and emotional performance with a few 1960s songs of great British rock bands like the Rolling Stones’ “Satisfaction” and the Beatles’ “Hey Jude” setting the mood for the rest of the show. They changed the tone to a very different and beautifully unique version of “The Music of The Night” from Phantom of The Opera. Next, they performed a very harmonious version of Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven,” and without missing a beat, they seamlessly jumped into Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lot Of Love.” They performed Queen’s most famous song, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” flawlessly and did so beautifully as well as The Eagles’ “Desperado” and Bon Jovi’s “Bed of Roses.” Then they sang a very different rendition of AC/DC’s “You Shook Me All Night Long,” usually performed fast and loud but their version was very slow, almost like a choir. Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again,” led into their final song: AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell.” After the show, the group waited outside to graciously greet everyone in the audience who wanted to shake their hand and wish them well.

Along with singing, members of the group told jokes and shared personal stories. One of the funniest stories is that Big Jimmy, the 6-foot-4-inch Scotsman in the group, claims to be a true Scotsman and wears a kilt. What this means is that he wears nothing under his kilt and, occasionally during performances, his friend down below nicknamed “Little Jimmy” makes an appearance to those sitting in the first few rows. Little Jimmy seems to have gotten so popular that Little Jimmy has his own Facebook and Instagram accounts with over a million followers. I am assuming this is a joke as part of their act, but I didn’t research it because I was worried about what I might see that can never be unseen.

On a more somber note, Tommy from the group was missing because he had to rush to the United Kingdom because of a serious family emergency. So that he wouldn’t be missed, the group had a life-size lamented photo of his face taped to his microphone stand, which was both sweet and funny at the same time.

I wish them well on their new residency, and I am sure they will excel, as they are an extremely talented and unique group of young men that appeals to millions of fans. For more info on the band, visit www.tenorsofrock.com.