How to Turn Your Catering Hobby Into A Business

If you have a love of baking and enjoy crafting new recipes, then you should consider turning your passion into a full-time career. If you do decide to go down this route, though, you have to be prepared to work hard. You have to be constantly looking for ways to grow your business, as that is the only way you are going to stay relevant and give your customers what they want.

To see what you need to do to turn your hobby into a business, and take your catering business to the next level, make sure to read on.

Wield the power of the web

You may be in the business of whipping up real meals, not virtual ones, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t wield the power of the web in order to market your business. By building yourself a website and setting yourself up with social media profiles, you will widen your reach tenfold. Taking your business online, then, should really be a no-brainer.

In order to draw custom via the web, you should make sure to show off your newest dishes as often as you can via the social media platforms that you embrace. This will allow you to highlight what it is you do is that is so different from your competition, and it will allow you to personalize your catering business.

Another all-important online task that you need to undertake is updating your Google listings. Customers will need to be able to find you, and they aren’t going to be able to do that if the information that you display about your business online is outdated — you should ensure that your address is the one you currently operate from and that your listed working hours correspond with the hours that you actually work each day.

Embrace dropshipping

You’ve seen just how successful delivery services such as UberEats and JustEat have proven to be over the last few years, haven’t you? Maybe it’s time you got a slice of that particular pie, then, by embracing dropshipping. This is the act of selling your products without actually having to store, handle, or even ship them, making it the perfect selling technique for you if your restaurant store cupboards and pantries are already full to the brim. As stated on this eBay dropshipping guide, this selling technique is also beneficial to business owners who want to focus on their marketing and customer service exploits for a time.

Reach out to local food writers

Food writers hold the key to your success. Without them and the reviews that they write about your food, your catering business will never be able to build a reputation for itself nor drive new business going forward. Subsequently, without a food writer backing it up, your business simply won’t be able to make that all-important step up to the next level.

In order to attract a local food writer to your business, you need to do something that is going to make them want to take time out of their day to come and see you. A free three-course meal could work wonders in this instance.