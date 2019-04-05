Donnie Wahlberg on Steamy Kisses With Fans & Vegas Date Night with Jenny McCarthy & Lady Gaga (Exclusive)
By Leena Tailor / @Leena Tailor
After bawling her eyes out while watching Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born, then insisting her musician husband, Donnie Wahlberg, teach her one of the film’s songs on the piano, Jenny McCarthy is in for the ultimate date night — checking out the singer’s Las Vegas residency show!
Following Gaga’s Golden Globe, GRAMMY and Oscar wins, Wahlberg says he hasn’t called in congratulatory messages to the songstress, who he and New Kids on the Block worked with on their 2008 comeback record, The Block, but he’s planning to tell her in person soon.
“I’m going to take Jenny to see her in Vegas,” Wahlberg tells Las Vegas Informer. “We’ll probably go back and say ‘Hi’ to her then. She’s got enough on her plate to have to worry about taking phone calls from me! I’ll see her when I see her.”
“I’m not surprised by her success,” Wahlberg, 49, added. “I’m certainly very happy for her and honored to have been able to work with her and been a small part of her journey.”
While he may humbly view his role in Gaga’s journey as small, New Kids on the Block helped propel the songstress, who was relatively unknown at the time, to fame after she featured on two tracks on The Block, then got exposed to the masses after being brought on as the opening act for their subsequent tour.
Since then Wahlberg has proudly watched the “Poker Face” singer’s rise, presenting her with Best Pop Vocal Album award for Born This Way at the GRAMMY Awards in 2011, taking to Twitter to declare her 2017 Super Bowl LI halftime show “epic” and sweetly teaching McCarthy how to master Gaga’s A Star Is Born hit, “Always Remember Us This Way,” on the piano. The cute couple also recently revisited their wedding venue, St. Charles’ Hotel Baker, reminiscing about sharing their first dance to “Edelweiss,” with McCarthy hilariously piping in, “Too bad ‘Shallow’ wasn’t a song back then!” on Instagram.
Clearly a Gaga superfan, McCarthy might have to wait a few months before Wahlberg can whisk her away to see Mother Monster’s Las Vegas show — perhaps until her birthday which falls amid the singer’s November run — as by the time Gaga resumes her next lot of Lady Gaga Enigma and Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano shows at Park MGM’s Park Theatre in May, Wahlberg will be on the road with New Kids on the Block on their Mixtape Tour, which hits Mandalay Bay Events Center on May 25.
The tour, which feature a party-starting lineup of Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty by Nature, comes as the group continue to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their breakout record, Hangin’ Tough, which was recently reissued with five rare remixes and three new tracks, including the epic boy band anthem, “Boys in the Band.”
One thing Wahlberg won’t be doing during the show now that he’s been happily married to McCarthy for five years? Making out with fans!
To many Blockheads’ delight, during the group’s 2013 The Package tour, the Blue Bloods star picked a different fan every night to share an at-times steamy kiss with while performing “Single.”
“I was a single guy when I was doing that … so I don’t do that anymore!” he laughs. “It was just for fun, that phase of kissing fans. Also, I knew every fan that I was going to do it with. When we would do meet-and-greets, I would ask if anyone wanted to volunteer because the meet-and-greet fans would be the ones in the front row. It was fun, silliness and I tried to make it a comedic moment as well.”
After tying the knot with McCarthy in 2014, Wahlberg naturally put an end to the mid-concert kisses, but now brings young girls up on stage during Hangin’ Tough hit, “Cover Girl,” just like he used to back in the day.
“That song has really come full circle because when we were young, I would bring up a little girl on stage and sing ‘Cover Girl’ to them and now when we’re touring, fans who were little girls back then are bringing their daughters and asking if they can be the cover girls,” Wahlberg says. “I’ll notice their sign and tell security to get that woman and her daughter, then I’ll sing to a young girl as I did back in the eighties.”
“Somehow bringing that element back really brings back the spirit of those times,” he continues. “I was a 19/20-year-old kid growing into adulthood and nobody ever told me to sing to a little girl. I just did it one day and it was fun, so I did it again, then we used it in the long form concert video and it became synonymous with the song. But doing it now has so much more meaning to the audience, and to me. To be singing to someone who was a fan 30 years ago and now has a daughter who’s experiencing what their mom experienced means so much more than kissing a woman, being silly or trying to be a sex symbol. It certainly makes my heart feel full when we’re doing concerts.”
“Cover Girl” is one of the five remixes on Hangin’ Tough (30th Anniversary Edition). And, if promoting the new record, serenading young Blockheads, whisking his wife off to Sin City, being a father of three (to Elijah and Xavier from his previous marriage to Kim Fey, and McCarthy’s son, Ethan) starring as Detective Danny Reagan in CBS’ Blue Bloods and helping run a family burger empire, Wahlburgers, isn’t enough, the busy star also executive produced and hosts the new HNL series, Very Scary People, airing on Sunday nights.
The six-episode series chronicles the lives and crimes of some of history’s most frightening criminals, including Charles Manson and female serial killer, Aileen Wuornos, who is the focus of this Sunday’s episode.
“These #VeryScaryPeople that we highlight in the show, rubbed elbows with mayors, politicians, celebrities even First Ladies — by day,” Wahlberg recently tweeted. “At night they were the sickest people on the face of the earth. Food for thought when you doubt what sick minds are capable of.”