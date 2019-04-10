45th annual UNLVino brings celebrity vendors, award-winning restaurants April 11-13

The 45th annual UNLVino, proudly sponsored by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Nevada, has officially announced the participating vendors and over 45 restaurants for this year’s Bubble-Licious, Sake Fever, and the retro-themed Grand Tasting. This year’s three-night event will raise money for student scholarships at UNLV Harrah College of Hospitality.

Wine and food enthusiasts can expect an extensive list of award-winning Las Vegas restaurants and world-renowned wine, beer and spirits vendors, including celebrity-owned brands, such as Hampton Water by Jon Bon Jovi, The Keaton by Diane Keaton, Santo Mezquila by Sammy Hagar and Adam Levine, Casamigos by George Clooney, Dreaming Tree by the Dave Matthews Band and more! Guests can also indulge in some of the best eats around town by participating restaurants over the three-evening celebration including Eataly Las Vegas, STK Las Vegas, Rao’s, The Palm Restaurant, Sparrow + Wolf, Zuma, Momofuku, Estiatorio Milos, Naked Fish’s, Kyara Japanese Tapas, Hakkasan Restaurant, Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, Old Homestead Steakhouse, Lotus of Siam, District One Kitchen and Bar, Ra Sushi, Scotch 80 Prime, Libertine Social, BLT Steak, Buddy V’s Ristorante, Big Sur Oyster Bar, The Barrymore, Border Grill, Skinny Fats, an array of desserts by Caesars Entertainment and more!

The most sparkling celebration of the year, Bubble-Licious, will take place at the Keep Memory Alive Event Center in downtown Symphony Park on Thursday, April 11 from 7 to 10 p.m. This event will include a vast selection of incredible Champagne and sparkling wines from around the world, including Beau Joie Brut, Moet Hennessey, and more, all kicked off with a dazzling “21 Dom Salute” featuring 21 bottles of Dom Pérignon. As well as bubbles galore, there will be incredible live entertainment, such as The UNLV Jazz Band, and other surprises throughout the evening. Attendees can also indulge in an assortment of delectable desserts and chocolates from Las Vegas’ top restaurants. This bubble and sweets filled an evening, hosted by Mix 94.1 and KLAS-TV “Las Vegas Now” host Mercedes Martinez, honors Don Ross, Vice President of Catering and Events for Caesars Entertainment. Tickets are $125 in advance and $150 at the door.

Known for the legendary 200-pound tuna, Sake Fever, which will be held poolside at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa on Friday, April 12 from 7 to 10 p.m., will feature a wide variety of traditional sakes, Japanese spirits and cocktails, such Gekkeikan, Ty Ku, Sabe Sake, Shimizu No Mai Sake and more, as well as an Asian-inspired feast. This year’s Sake Fever is honoring Hae Eun Lee (Mr. Lee) of Lee’s Discount Liquors and tickets are on sale for $75 in advance and $100 at the door.

The main event goes retro as the three-night celebration comes to a close with the UNLVino Grand Tasting. Also hosted by Mercedes Martinez, this celebration of wine and food will be held at The Mirage Events Center on Saturday, April 13 from 7 to 10 p.m. A nod to UNLVino’s 70s roots, The Grand Tasting is going retro with funk and style by throwing it back to 1974 when UNLVino began, with a special never-before-seen tribute performance by Legends in Concert, the pioneer of tribute shows, featuring incredible musical tributes to Aretha Franklin, Steven Tyler, Donna Summer and Stevie Wonder. This old school affair, honoring Nicole Brisson, the executive chef of Eataly Las Vegas, will feature a premium selection of wine, spirits, craft beer and other beverages, including Foley Family Wines, Penfolds, Stags Leap, Kim Crawford, Ferrari Carano, Antinori, Francis Coppola, Whispering Angel, Joseph Phelps, Caymus, Domaine Drouhin, Robert Mondavi, and more. In addition to the premium beverages, guests can indulge in elegant cuisine prepared by the UNLV Harrah College of Hospitality students, as well as an extensive group of prestigious Las Vegas restaurants. A live auction will also be held by Jeff Civillico, which will include the art piece “All Night Long” by Romero Britto. Tickets are for the Grand Tasting are $125 in advance online and $150 at the door.

A complete list of participating vendors and restaurants can be found on www.unlvino.com. UNLVino raises money for the UNLV College of Hospitality and initially began in 1974 by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and UNLV. Since its inception, UNLVino has honored numerous industry leaders in the Las Vegas community. Tickets for all three events are on sale now and available at www.unlvino.com.