Local Celebrities scoop free cones at Ben & Jerry’s to benefit CASA

Photos by Ira Kuzma/Ira Kuzma Photos

Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops gave away free ice cream, with the help of local entertainers and community leaders on Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day on April 9. April is National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month and Ben and Jerry’s accepted donations for the CASA Foundation Las Vegas in honor of the month. The District at Green Valley Ranch scoop shop in Henderson celebrated the day with balloon artists and face painters.

Celebrity scoopers handed out ice cream at the District location. A cast member from The Ladies of Fantasy and Celebrity Auctioneer Jeff Manning began the day. The delights continued with Tenors of Rock Jimmy Denning, KXNT Channel 13 News Anchor Tricia Kean, magician Murray Sawchuck, Lefty from Murray the Magician, America’s Got Talent Season 13 Finalist Daniel Emmet, Flavor Flav, Jennifer Romas star of Sexxy, BMX Superstar Ricardo Laguna, Zowie Bowie, Vin A. from The Bronx Wanderers, Naked Magicians, DJ Lis Clark and John Di Domenico and Ester Goldberg from Totally Outrageous Brunch.

CASA trains volunteers to be legal advocates of children who are abused and neglected and deliver financial resources to address the special needs of children. For more information, visit www.casafoundationlv.org.

The District at Green Valley Ranch Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops is located at 2225 Village Walk Drive in Henderson. For more info, call 702-437-3300 or click here.