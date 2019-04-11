Review: HOLMES & WATSON

By Josh Muchly

Perhaps I’m just a John C. Reilly stan.

Upshot: A comedic take on the adventures of Mr. Holmes and Dr. Watson.

Rundown: It would be disingenuous of me to say this film is “so bad its good.” Not only is that a cop-out, it’s simply not true in my estimation. Some of it is actually bad: “Sherlock Holmes saves the Titanic;” the musical number…. Yet, some of it is quite good.

The film is a statement on cultural idol-worship and how inherently ridiculous it is. Sherlock Holmes is a moron, and so is Watson (especially for continuing to be Sherlock’s right-hand-man), and so is everyone else of the time period — including doctors, male or female.

This critique on celebrity transforms into one focused on President Trump and his loyal followers, #MAGA (in this case “Make Britain Great Again”), democratic elections not excluding the role of the Electoral College and celebrity per se…. It seems everyone was so busy lambasting this film they missed the social satire in its entirety.

Moreover, the film is a parody of the flood of enthusiasm for this crime-solving duo over the past decade, with Sherlock being brought to life on screen by Ian McKellen, Robert Downey Jr., Johnny Depp, Benedict Cumberbatch and more…. A trend expected to continue.

Particular aim is set towards Guy Ritchie’s SHERLOCK HOLMES films with Downey Jr, with some of the funniest moments stemming from direct spoofs of that soon-to-be trilogy.

As for the stars, Will Ferrell does what he always does in a comedy, just with an English accent — well, no shit, Sherlock! Who expected something more?

How much quality did you actually expect in a movie like this?

High-point: I’m gonna show John C. Reilly some love here — he didn’t have to make this movie. He’s a talented performer who can sing, dance, act… he can do whatever he wants. He was in three other films in 2018 which were all well-received. Still, he was willing to come aboard this lesser vehicle to show us a good time, and the film is better for it.

Or, perhaps, I’m just a John C. Reilly stan.

Low-point: Ralph Fiennes was present, but under-used. Coincidentally, that part actually is so bad its good.

Rating: 5/7

This film is available to rent at Redbox and Amazon Video.

Post-script: I’m a huge Sherlock Holmes fan. I wasn’t a big reader as a kid (I was a big moviehead) until this character introduced me to books and literature. I’ll always have a soft spot for him, Watson and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Follow Josh Muchly @muchlymedia on Twitter

Contact at josh.muchly@gmail.com