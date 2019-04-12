Chicago The Musical celebrates opening with Christie Brinkley with additional shows April 12-14

Following the performance, Christie joined the cast and crew for a post-show celebration at Chica inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, where she posed for photos on the red carpet.

The Tony Award-winning hit musical CHICAGO, starring legendary supermodel and actress Christie Brinkley as Roxie Hart, celebrated the opening night of its limited seven-show engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Supermodel and actress Brinkley received critical acclaim in 2010 when she made her Broadway stage debut as merry murderess Roxie Hart in the Tony Award-winning hit musical CHICAGO. She continued her stage success reprising the role in London’s West End for a limited four-week run and again, wowed the sold-out audiences. Back by popular demand, Brinkley reprised the role of Roxie Hart in 2012 with a return engagement on Broadway.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today’s tabloids.

Tickets for shows through Sunday, April 14 are on sale now at venetian.com, in person at The Venetian Resort box offices, or by phone at 702.414.9000. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. every night with additional matinee shows at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14.