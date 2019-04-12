Christie Brinkley Christens All-New Bar at Soon-To-Be-Open Smith & Wollensky

Legendary supermodel and actress Christie Brinkley, currently starring as Roxie Hart in Chicago The Musical at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas through April 14, recently christened all-new bar with her Bellissima Prosecco at soon-to-be-open Smith & Wollensky inside Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Tickets for shows through Sunday, April 14 are on sale now at venetian.com, in person at The Venetian Resort box offices, or by phone at 702.414.9000. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. every night with additional matinee shows at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14.

Photos by Denise Truscello/WireImage