The 45th annual UNLVINO kicks off with BUBBLE-LICIOUS at Keep Memory Alive Event Center

The sparkling event featured pours and bites from numerous prestigious vendors, honoree Don Ross of Caesars Entertainment, the UNLV Jazz Band, and more.

Photo Credit: Jeff Ragazzo / J3 Creative

The 45th Annual UNLVino, sponsored by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Nevada, kicked-off last night with Bubble-Licious at Keep Memory Alive Events Center in downtown Symphony Park. The event is the first of three exceptional evenings to benefit UNLV Harrah College of Hospitality.

Upon entering the event, guests of Bubble-Licious, hosted by Mercedes Martinez with Mix 94.1, walked the glamorous red carpet and were greeted with bubble girls and a human vine. Guests also enjoyed sips and pours from numerous restaurants and vendors while the award-winning UNLV Jazz band performed throughout the evening. Among the many activations throughout the event were the 1,794 bottles of Dom Pérignon adjacent to the stage to commemorate the first year of UNLVino in 1974, as well as the Dom Pérignon Award of Excellence. That award was presented to Don Ross, vice president of catering, conventions and events at Caesars Entertainment, by Larry Ruvo and Michael Severino, both of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Stowe Shoemaker, dean of UNLV Harrah College of Hospitality, and Carly Scheinman-Fitzsimmons, a student of the UNLV Harrah College of Hospitality, who also presented Ross with a signed chef’s coat from all the students of the UNLVino class. As a bonus surprise, Jason Giambi, a retired five-time All-Star professional baseball player and former New York Yankee, presented Ross, a massive Yankees fan, with a framed drawing of Ross in a Yankees jersey.

UNLVino continues tonight with Sake Fever at Red Rock Resort Casino & Spa’s pool from 7 to 10 p.m. The event honors Hae Uen Lee of Lee’s Discount Liquors and features a wide variety of sakes, Japanese spirits, and cocktails, as well as many Asian-inspired restaurants.

On Saturday, April 12, UNLVino concludes with the Grand Tasting at The Mirage Events Center from 7 to 10 p.m. This final event honors Nicole Brisson of Eataly Las Vegas and will feature premium selection of wine, spirits, craft beer, and other beverages and over 20 award-winning restaurants, as well as exceptional entertainment, including a special one-of-a-kind performance by Legends In Concert.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.unlvino.com.