The 45th annual UNLVinvo continues tonight, April 11 and tomorrow, April 12

Las Vegas is sipping red … and white as UNLVino, proudly sponsored by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Nevada since the event’s inception, returns for its 45th year as Las Vegas’ longest-running wine and food festival. The event benefits the students of UNLV’s Harrah College of Hospitality and takes place April 11-13.

UNLVino continues tonight, April 11, with Sake Fever at Red Rock Resort Casino & Spa’s pool from 7 to 10 p.m. The event honors Hae Uen Lee of Lee’s Discount Liquors and features a wide variety of sakes, Japanese spirits, and cocktails, as well as many Asian-inspired restaurants.

The complete list of pours and bites is available by visiting www.unlvino.com/sake-fever.

On Saturday, April 12, UNLVino concludes with the Grand Tasting at The Mirage Events Center from 7 to 10 p.m. This final event honors Nicole Brisson of Eataly Las Vegas and will feature premium selection of wine, spirits, craft beer, and other beverages and over 20 award-winning restaurants, as well as exceptional entertainment, including a special one-of-a-kind performance by Legends In Concert.

The complete list of pours and bites is available at www.unlvino.com/grand-tasting.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.unlvino.com.