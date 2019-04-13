Sake Fever of the 45th Annual UNLVino Takes Place at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa’s Pool

The evening featured Asian-inspired pours and bites from numerous prestigious vendors, honoree Hae Un Lee (Mr. Lee) of Lee’s Discount Liquors, and more.

Photo Credit: Jeff Ragazzo / J3 Creative

The 45th Annual UNLVino, sponsored by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Nevada (SGWSNV), continued with night two of Sake Fever poolside at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa. The event is the second of three exceptional evenings to benefit UNLV Harrah College of Hospitality.

To officially open the evening celebration, traditional Japanese drummers, Japanese swordsmen, anime-themed characters and UNLV Rebel Girls paraded through the resort’s casino and led guests to the entrance of the event. Japanese warriors with samurai swords performed alongside the traditional Japanese drummers. Guests also enjoyed the Great Tuna Cutting by Naked Fish’s of the 300-lb tuna, an activation that has come to be known by guests of Sake Fever. Following the ceremony, a DJ spun upbeat tracks alongside the evening’s emcee, Ron Cabildo, while attendees worked their way around the beautiful resort pool under the beautiful Las Vegas sky to enjoy Japanese spirits, sake and more as well as Asian-inspired cuisine from restaurants in Las Vegas.

To further commemorate the evening, Michael Severino, Ian Staller and Larry Ruvo (all of SGWSNV), as well as Mr. Lee of Lee’s Discount Liquors and Stowe Shoemaker of UNLV Harrah College of Hospitality, all took part of the Sake Barrel Ceremony, a tradition of the event since its inception. Following the ceremony, Severino, Shoemaker and a UNLV student of the UNLVino Class presented Mr. Lee with the Dom Pérignon Award of Excellence for his incredible contribution to our community.

UNLVino concludes tonight (Saturday, April 13) with the Grand Tasting at The Mirage Events Center from 7 to 10 p.m. This final event honors Nicole Brisson of Eataly Las Vegas and will feature premium selection of wine, spirits, craft beer, and other beverages and over 20 award-winning restaurants, as well as exceptional entertainment, including a special one-of-a-kind performance by Legends In Concert.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.unlvino.com.