The Vegas Diva Touches Souls With Inspiring Poetry and Empowering Leadership

By Guy Dawson

CEO, entrepreneur, author, media figure and mother Trina Vaughn, also known as “The Vegas Diva,” has morphed into these roles over the last 20 years. A native of Chicago, Vaughn moved to Las Vegas in 1998 and was involved in a near-fatal car accident in 2000. The accident, coupled with the birth of her first child when she was 35 years old, added a new perspective to her life.

“I wanted to show my child that you can stay engaged in spite of the challenges you face,” she said. “After the accident, I was deemed disabled, and I also suffer from lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease. These health challenges haven’t deterred me in the least. I just keep living and channel my energy into positive things.”

In 2016 Trina met legendary broadcaster Bruce Garrett and he invited her to become a part of the Hall of Fame Show at the World Center of Broadcast Media. He admired her style, elegance, and diplomacy and named her “The Vegas Diva.”

“Bruce is an amazing mentor and a great person,” Trina said. “He says I am a diva without the negative diva ways. My perception of a diva is a woman who is classy and takes care of her business, not a spoiled person. I have always been a leader and I am committed to be empowered and empowering others.”

Writing poetry books has become another form of expression and motivation for Trina recently. She wrote The Diva Chronicles: Poetry for Your Soul in 2017 and followed that book up with The Diva Chronicles 2: Special Edition in 2018. With the quotes in her books, Trina wants to let her readers know that they are not alone in the struggles of life.

“The poetry I write is about issues that are going on in the world,” she said. “I want my readers to know that they can overcome the challenges of being a single parent, divorce and other things. I’m writing these books to help them get through these types of situations.”

The Vegas Diva brand reflects what Trina is feeling and thinking. Her merchandise, which includes backpacks, handbags, totes, cell phone cases, coffee mugs, and t-shirts, embodies the essence of womanhood.

“Nothing is as regal as seeing a woman dressed in black with pearls and classy red lips,” she said. “I see the silhouette of a female as the ultimate symbol of elegance and my merchandise represents my passion for expressing the beauty of being a woman. I want women to feel empowered as they wear my merchandise.”

Much of Trina’s focus over the last few years has been on promoting her brand and aligning herself with the right people. Networking has been an important tool for helping her get exposure.

“Building rapport and keeping in touch with people has been a huge part of my success so far,” she said. “I also Google myself on a regular basis to keep up with my online presence and I continue to do radio and television interviews. Inspiring and motivating people to be loving is a full-time job.”

For more information about The Vegas Diva, visit thevegasdivapoet.com.