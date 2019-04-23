The+Source Commemorates Las Vegas’ 2nd Recreational 4/20 with Block Party

Photography by Ira Kuzma/Ira Kuzma Photos

The+Source celebrated Las Vegas’ second recreational 4/20 with a block party featuring product specials, vendor pop-ups, live entertainment, and raffles. A variety of artistic activations was held throughout the day, including live paintings, live ice-sculpting, breakdancing, and magic tricks. Local DJs and live bands provided music throughout the day, including DJ Mikey VIP, and Mike Xavier. Neighboring business Cheba Hut sold specialty sandwiches, priced at $4.20.

