4 Places You Should Head to on a Nevada Road Trip

Nevada is an amazing U.S. state to road trip around, mainly because it’s full of such a diverse array of different cities and natural areas. One day you could be living it large in Vegas, the next you could find yourself in a quirky little ghost town, and the next you could be embarking on an expedition into a colorful cave.

In order to ensure that you see everything that the state of Nevada has to offer to keen road trippers like yourself, you must check out the four places listed below during your adventure.

Las Vegas

There’s no place better to start your Nevada road trip than its landmark city, Las Vegas. This infamous mecca for partying and gambling will be sure to get your adventure off to the best start possible, purely because of all the fun you will be sure to have there.

If you want your trip to be as stress-free as it can possibly be, then there is no better place to begin your adventure than Sin City. Thanks to the many USA car rental locations on offer, including McCarran International Airport, the Strat, and the Main Street Hotel, by starting your trip here, you won’t have to worry about enduring any transport-related hiccups. You’ll be able to pick up your vehicle hassle free and head off on the rest of your road trip without having to worry about a thing.

Valley of Fire State Park

Located just an hour’s drive northeast of Vegas, the amazing Valley of Fire State Park should be next on your road trip hit list. Here, you’ll find a forest of petrified trees, the likes of which you won’t find anywhere else in the world, as well a host of petroglyphs that are over 2,000 years old.

If you’re a keen photographer, upon your trip to the Valley of Fire State Park, make sure to head on the Fire Wave Trail. When you do, you’ll come across rock work that is like no other — from Aztec sandstone to a rainbow of reds, oranges, and yellows, the rock formations found here are definitely worth a snap or two.

The Black Rock Desert

Are you a keen camper? If so, then the Black Rock Desert should definitely be a place that you visit on your Nevada road trip. As it is managed by the Bureau of Land Management and not the state government, you will be able to camp wherever you like in this large wilderness area. No matter where you camp, however, just make sure that you leave no trace of your campsite.

The Loneliest Highway

If you enjoy long, lonely drives, then, as the name suggests, the Loneliest Highway should be a stretch of road that you cover on your road trip. This famous highway, which is a landmark in itself, crosses desert valleys and passes through a host of different ghost towns. One thing that you will be sure to encounter on this drive, then, is silence.

To ensure that you get as much as you can out of your Nevada road trip, make sure to head to the four destinations listed above.