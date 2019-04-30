How to Plan an Amazing Las Vegas Wedding

Las Vegas weddings aren’t just cheesy one-night affairs that are the result of too much partying (think Ross and Rachel). Weddings in Sin City can also be once-in-a-lifetime experiences that live long in the memory of the happy couple and all of their guests. That is of course if the couple at the center of the wedding resolve to plan every last detail about their celebration to a T.

To plan an amazing wedding in Las Vegas, Nevada, follow the advice below.

Get your finances sorted

Before you go any further with your wedding planning, you have to ensure that your finances are in order. This venture is going to ask a lot of you in a financial sense, as you’re going to need to spend big if you want your wedding to be a true Las Vegas celebration. It is important, then, that you take a look at your savings and determine what budget you can work with.

Not having the funds to be able to cover the cost of your wedding doesn’t mean that you have to give up on your Vegas dream entirely, however. You could take out an installment loan, for instance, which will see you be able to borrow money that you then pay back over a period of time. There are even bad credit loans out there, meaning if you have a poor credit score it can’t hold you back from your dream wedding.

Choose the venue

Las Vegas is home to a plethora of venues that are perfect for any kind of wedding ceremony. Some of the very best include:

Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas (formally known as Mandarin Oriental)

The Four Seasons

The Venetian Resort

Flamingo Las Vegas

Luxor Hotel and Casino

The Strat

Make sure your photos are perfect

Your wedding photos will forever be a testament to your Las Vegas wedding experience. To look back on them and remember all the good times you and your party had, you need to ensure that these photos are as perfect as can be.

When it comes to facing this all-important yet often forgotten task, you should:

Ensure that your venue allows for outside photography — some Vegas venues do not grant outside photographers access to their buildings, meaning you could be forced to have your wedding photos taken in the car park if you do not check in with your venue prior to booking with them

Find an amazing location — if you are forced to look elsewhere to take the perfect wedding photos, fear not, as Vegas is full of picturesque locations, one of which being The Neon Museum

Embrace the fun atmosphere — you want to look back on your special time in Las Vegas and remember all the fun you had, so try to ensure that your wedding photos encapsulate this tone by embracing the fun Sin City atmosphere

By taking the above advice, you will be able to plan your Las Vegas wedding like a pro.