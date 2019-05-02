Las Vegas Fashion Council hosts second annual Spring Into Style event May 4

Photography by Brendon Ho

To welcome warmer weather and fresh trends for the season, the Las Vegas Fashion Council (LVFC) will host their second annual Spring Into Style event at the North Premium Outlets on Saturday, May 4 from 1-3 p.m. featuring an afternoon full of beauty, fashion, and fun.

“We’re so happy to be bringing this event back,” said Carrie Cooper, LVFC’s founder and president. “The Las Vegas North Premium Outlets are such a great partner. We love working with them and think it’s the perfect location for this exciting spring event.”

Throughout the afternoon, guests will hear presentations from top stylist experts covering menswear day to evening, womenswear day to evening and spring make-up looks. There will also be a “Stylist on a Budget” competition where five individuals are selected to style on a budget using a $100 gift card to the outlets to assemble a complete outfit. The individuals will select their items the morning of the event and will be judged on stage during the event by a panel of judges.

Guests will enjoy giveaways, gift bags and raffle prizes and can shop for a cause as a portion of all proceeds will benefit the LVFC and their mission to further the Las Vegas fashion economy by providing and creating opportunities for emerging artists, students, and designers.

The afternoon of fun and fashion is free and open to the public. For more information, visit lasvegasfashioncouncil.com and stay up to date on upcoming events by following the LVFC on Twitter @LVFC_NV, Instagram @LVFC_NV, and facebook.com/LasVegasFashionCouncil.