Las Vegas Film Fest Features Outstanding films

Written and photography by Nikki Artale

The Las Vegas Film Fest showcased 60 films in downtown Las Vegas and the Brenden Theaters on April 28-May 5 that featuring documentaries, short films, music videos, parties, and Q&A sessions. Work from local, national filmmakers, from Sundance and UNLV film students, were shown during the 12th Annual FF sponsored by Zappo, under the direction of Executive Director Milo Kostelecky.

The festival opened with the feature film “Untitled the Amazing Jonathan,” a documentary of the Amazing Jonathan who was diagnosed with heart disease and given one year to live. Three years later he was on tour filming his last hurray of magic and comedy. Director Ben Berman was trying to separate the truth from illusion, shock, and deception as he filmed his epic comeback tour.

In an interview with his wife Anastasia Synn after the Q&A, I asked what has kept him alive and she said it was all the loving good care she has given him. This is a must-see film and after being shown at Sundance, Hulu has picked up the rights for $2 million worldwide distribution.