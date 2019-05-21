A Girl’s Guide to Las Vegas

Las Vegas is the traditional destination for gamblers and statistics show that most of the online and offline casino players are men. Having said this, the number of women visiting Sin City every year is almost on par and there’s no reason to expect the trend to go in reverse anytime soon. There has to be a reason for why so many girls choose this destination for their vacation and we’ve got some excellent arguments.

Las Vegas hotels are some of the best

Many people love to Play UK casino slots on their smartphones but nothing beats the real thing. When traveling to Sin City, finding excellent accommodation at reasonable prices is never going to be a problem. This is perhaps the best place in the world to go if you hope to spend at least a couple of quality days and nights in a luxurious hotel. That’s because there are plenty of such fine establishments in the city and you don’t have to break the bank. The Venetian, the Palazzo, the cosmopolitan, the Encore at Wynn and Delano are just a few of the amazing hotels welcoming tourists throughout the year.

There’s no reason to make compromises when looking up hotels online because you will get the best bang for your buck. Las Vegas hotels are surprisingly cheap for what they have to offer and that’s because the ones owning them also run casinos. Basically, you hit two birds with one stone and can try the thrills of gambling while staying at some upscale establishments. As for the business owners, they know that by keeping accommodation prices low, they encourage their guests to spend larger amounts at casino tables.

Enjoying fine dining and exceptional cocktail bars

Plenty of cool things happen throughout the day, but it is during the late evening and night that Las Vegas truly comes to life. Girls traveling to Sin City will surely enjoy the time spent at the stunning bars and clubs, where some of the best DJs in the world rock the stage every night. Before getting fully immersed into the Las Vegas nightlife, you can enjoy a delicious deal at classy restaurants. Yardbird, Beauty and Essex, Lago at Bellagio and the Libertine Social at Mandalay Bay are just some of the excellent options.

If you’re a girl with a sense of adventure, you should definitely check out SPEEDVegas, one of the best attractions for adrenaline junkies. You can race around the track in a fast car and set a personal record that is unlikely to fall anytime soon. A different type of entertainment is provided by the helicopter tours, which give you an even better idea of how beautiful the Las Vegas Strip looks at night.

Even if you are not an avid gambler, make sure that you join a player’s club the moment you arrive. You will enjoy some of the best discounts a girl can hope for at some of the most exquisite locations. Make sure you spend at least a little time in one of the glamorous casinos because after all, a trip to Las Vegas is never complete without a little bit of gambling.