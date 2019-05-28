How to Kick Start Your Career in the Fitness Industry

Do you have an interest in keeping fit? Are you wondering whether there’s something you can do in the fitness industry? Things are booming in this area at the moment as more and more people are appreciating the advantages of keeping fit. There are more than 200,000 fitness clubs around the world, and the industry is worth many billions of dollars. This means there’s lots of potential for someone who enjoys physical exercise and feels they can make a valuable contribution to the industry. If this sounds like you, here are some things you need to bear in mind.

Set Goals

Think about what you want to accomplish. Is your ultimate goal to help others lead healthier and happier lives? Are you looking for ways to transform your lifestyle into a career? Whatever goals you decide on, you have to have the passion to achieve them. This might mean being able to inspire others and make them feel positive about changing their habits. It also means you’ll have to make learning part of your life and be able to challenge yourself physically. You have to lead by example if you want your clients to look to you for guidance.

Experience the Industry First-hand

Have you ever used a personal trainer yourself? Now might be just the right time to start because you can learn a lot from such first-hand experience. It will give you a good idea of how you want to conduct your own training sessions in the future. Every trainer has their own training style and you’ll need to look for ways to develop your own. If you’re able to master a range of different training techniques, it means you’ll be able to work with a variety of clients.

Get the Right Qualifications and Certifications

Certifications are required if you want to be a personal trainer and there are different ways you can obtain the right certification. Find a provider that offers third-party accreditation as this ensure the certification is recognized across the industry. In the UK, for example, Derby fitness education can be obtained by studying online.

Write a Resume

When you’ve acquired your certification, it’s time to start looking for a job. You’ve worked hard so far and you need to create a well-crafted resume that impresses any would-be employers. It should highlight your education, experience, and objectives.

Part Time Versus Full Time

Many personal trainers start out on a part-time basis because this gives them the opportunity to gain some experience before quitting their existing job. It also helps them decide whether they’re going to enjoy a career as a personal trainer. Both full- and part-time roles have pros and cons and it’s more of a personal decision as to which you choose.

Focus on a Niche

The personal training market is a very competitive one and one way to give yourself an edge is to find a niche to specialize in. It might be one or a combination of the following:

Sports conditioning specialist

Senior fitness

Post-Rehab

Children’s fitness specialist

Strength trainer

Personal trainer

Work your way through these steps one at a time and your career as a personal trainer will grow.