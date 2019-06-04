Second Annual “Rosé Day L.A. Presented By Corkcicle” To Fête ‘Summer‘s Water’ on June 8

On June 8 at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, California, National Rosé Day will be fêted once again at “Rosé Day L.A. Presented By Corkcicle.”

From noon to sunset, guests will celebrate everything Rosé at the midsummer’s day picnic, with music provided by celebrity DJs Brody Jenner and Pamela Tick.

In an official statement, event organizers comment, “With the overwhelming success of the inaugural ‘Rosé Day L.A.’ last year, we are thrilled to celebrate again this year alongside the best brand partners. We look forward to creating an immersive atmosphere that commemorates the national holiday by highlighting the best in food, wine, and art, continuing the new summer tradition in L.A. for years to come. ‘Rosé Day L.A. Presented By Corkcicle’ will be the event of the summer.”

In addition to Rosé champagnes from Perrier-Jouët and G.H. Mumm, attendees will sample featured wines Domaine Bertaud Belieu Rosé, hosts of the annual Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gala in St. Tropez, La Fête du Rosé and Très Chic Rosé. The Caviar Co. will also serve sustainably sourced delectable treats while gourmet food trucks, hand-selected by famed Iron Chef Marc Forgione, will feature his signature dishes. The chef will also curate a special Rosé-inspired menu for invited celebrities, socialites and influencers.

Guest can also visit the Rosé Beer Garden and Frozé Zone, offering Viva Rosé Tequila margaritas along with a selection of Rosé frozen treats from Svedka Rosé Vodka and Crafters Union Rosé wine. Voss water and Wolo snacks will also be available.

Co-charity partners for the event are non-profits Charity: Water and The Art of Elysium.

Kick-off the season in style in celebration of “summer’s water,” sure to inspire many “Instagram-able” moments set against the stunning coastal backdrop.

For more information and ticketing visit: RoseDayLA.com and @roseday_la

photo credit: Courtesy of Rosé Day L.A.