BOOM! World Series Of Fighting: Submission 1 comes to Sam’s Town June 15

By Debbie Hall

It is the triumphant return of WSOF as a combat sports competition coming to Sam’s Town on Saturday, June 15. The World Series of Fighting Global Championship is an independently managed company focusing on one of the largest MMA events in the world, the World Series of Fighting.

WSOF: Submission 1 will be the first series of fights in the world of grappling, marking the return of WSOF as a combat sports promotion where it all began—Las Vegas. It will also be the first televised event in North America (taped delayed). WSOF: Submission 1 will have single head-to-head super fights and the main course will consist of team-based competition between four teams competing at the most intense levels of grappling.

There will be four teams of fighters from the United States, Europe, and South America. Las Vegas local Robert Drysdale and his team from Drysdale Jiu-Jitsu will feature world-renowned talents including Max Rohskopf, Philipe Andrew, Marcel Nunez, Gilbert Burns, and Rafael Domingos. Drysdale will be the coach, and his team includes five black belts. Rohskopf is an up-and-comer and is undefeated in the MMA.

“Vegas is the fight capital of the world,” Rohskopf added. “It is a small community, and many of us train together. We are all excited to be here and fighting on Saturday.”

The team from 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu, coached by blackbelt Casey Halstead, will be showcasing the talented grapplers including Andy Varela, and Kyle Bohem.

This team will have two coaches including professional MMA fighter and black belt Gabriel “Zangief” Checco (Zangief Jiu-Jitsu) with a team of fighters from Nevada and California.

Team captain and blackbelt Corey Mullis from Arizona will lead his team from Legion MMA in Phoenix; the Arizona BJJ All Stars bringing two brown belts and one black belt.

“Las Vegas is a fight town,” Mullis said during the press conference. “Everybody wants to fight in Vegas, and the audiences are amazing.”

For those with VIP tickets, the Meet & Greet begins at 5 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. for those holding general admission tickets, and the first bout starts at 7 p.m. To buy tickets, click here.