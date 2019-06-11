Our current highest ranking god, God Almighty, the first Being of the Trinity (Father, Son, and Holy Spirit) vanquished all his competitors. The vengeful, jealous, petty God of Abraham, Yahweh to intimates, had a rebranding more suitable as people started to settle and formed a more structured society. He became God the Father. His biggest transformation was brilliant stage-craft – he forgave sins! Sitting in Heaven, his main duty is watching his “likeness” follow the immutable rules as set forth in his architectural design of the Universe. The blueprints are easily seen everywhere.

The creators of the superheroes of Marvel and DC Universes laugh at God Almighty. He’s like the man who has the best vegetable-producing soil in the village. The big man at the time but there is now a supermarket on the corner and skyscrapers are going up all over.

God Almighty didn’t think ahead. He burdened himself with answering prayers and taking sides in military campaigns. He’s called upon to win wars and find lost stuff.

Jean Grey answers to no one. She is a force that transcends the laws of spacetime. All the laws of nature – like gravity, time, space, and the boundaries of the conscious mind – are all forms of matter under her control. Jean Greg has left the human race. She is an entity of her own making.

Jean Grey mated with the Fine Structure Constant.

DARK PHOENIX is the story of how Jean Grey sped past the Godhead. She was born with special gifts that her parents did not notice. Jean is undisciplined and when she refuses to obey her mother’s order to stop changing the car radio’s channel, her father turns away from the road and slams right into a fast -moving truck.

Dad should have kept his eyes on the road. Mom should have noticed her daughter was a petulant child with power over objects. She was moving furniture with her mind before she could walk!

Professor Xavier (James McAvoy) turns up at the hospital and since Jean has no living relatives and he knows she has a big talent, arranges to become her guardian and settles her at his Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters.

Society has finally come around to accepting that there is a mutant in every family and the important agenda at the school is to develop and guide every student’s very special power over Newton’s laws.

In the meantime, we mortals, not gifted with a favorable mutation, can read How to Raise Your I.Q. by Eating Gifted Children by Lewis Frumkes.