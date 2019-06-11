The Chainsmokers get a little “Closer” to Downtown Las Vegas

With millions of fans worldwide, a countless chart-topping hit songs, The Chainsmokers decided they needed to add their own flair to the already buzzing Fremont Street Experience. The DJ duo touched down in DTLV this past Friday for the world premiere of their new Viva Vision light show on the world’s largest TV screen. Thousands of eager fans lined up right outside the D Las Vegas to catch their favorite stars take the 3rd St. Stage.

Prior to the light show, The Chainsmokers (Alex and Drew) had a private meet and greet with the D Las Vegas owner Derek Stevens and his wife Nicole, who also happen to be huge supporters of the talented duo.

Then, it was time. The Chainsmokers were introduced by President/CEO of the Fremont Street Experience, Patrick Hughes, to a fully charged audience. Alex and Drew sang along to their Viva Vision show, which consisted of some of their biggest hits: “Don’t Let Me Down,” “Closer,” and “Something Just Like This.” To everyone’s surprise, Alex and Drew then decided to hop off stage and go into the crowd to shake hands with their die-hard fans. There must have been millions of photos and videos slathered all over social media from this truly incredible event.

There’s no doubt that The Chainsmokers brought everyone in downtown Las Vegas just a little “Closer.”