Brunch at Beer Park creates the perfect weekend

By Debbie Hall

In the mood for brunch but something different than the traditional menu? The answer to this dilemma is Beer Park’s Funk Brunch on Sundays.

Of course, enjoying cold beers and cocktails along with unique twists on stadium fare is just one of the reasons to visit Beer Park. There are incredible views of the Las Vegas Strip, including the Fountains at Bellagio. It’s a tailgate party featuring a fully-stocked bar, an outdoor smoker and grill, picnic tables and over 100 beer selections, including 36 on draft. Guests can play some oversized yard games, including Jenga and Connect Four while cheering a game and hanging with friends.

Now there is brunch at Beer Park.

Funk Brunch on Sundays ramps up appetites with an elevated brunch cuisine. Partied a little too much? The Beer Park hangover breakfast should help, a sandwich made with fried chicken, an over-easy egg, bacon, lettuce, smoked tomato, and provolone cheese, served on a brioche pretzel bun with a side of honey-chipotle mayo. Another hearty choice is its breakfast burrito, made with smoked chicken, scrambled eggs, spicy chorizo, roasted salsa, and queso. For adventurous palates, the open-faced lox sandwich, made with smoked salmon, dill cream cheese and pickled red onions, topped with fried capers. The smoked brisket hash is combined with crispy potatoes, peppers, and barbecue sauce topped by an over easy egg.

Craving something sweet? Other brunch selections include French toast sticks with honey butter, almond brittle, powder sugar, maple syrup, and fresh berries. Other signature dishes include granola parfait made with blueberry yogurt, toasted oats, cashews, cinnamon honey, and Grand Marnier-soaked berries and PB&J made with blueberry bacon jelly, banana, and peanut butter.

In addition to bottomless mimosas, specialty cocktails include The Final Four made in Bulleit bourbon, ginger beer, and peach bitters. Badge of Honor combines Skyy Citrus Vodka, blue Curacao, lemonade, and sprite. Beer cocktails include Ball Park Michelada with Bud light, michelada mix, and lime mixed together with a chili salt rim.

One of the most aspects is its staff and service. Great food loses its taste if its team and guest care are lacking. Beer Park ranks No. 1 with fantastic customer service with a very friendly staff taking care of guests. Everyone is welcome to the big party, and it is like visiting family except without the drama.

The bar and grill is located on the second story rooftop of Paris Las Vegas and offers brunch from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. over the weekend. Reservations are available by calling 702.444.4500 or visit www.beerpark.com.