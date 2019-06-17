Senses explode watching Men In Back: International in 4DX

By Debbie Hall

Hard to believe but the first Men in Black movie was released in 1997 with Men in Black II released in 2002 and Men in Black III in 2012. Men In Back: International has moved the storyline to the present day (okay, six years) with new aliens, agents, intrigue, and drama.

However, the best way to watch this movie is in 4DX with 22 4DX locations in the U.S. and Canada, including Regal Red Rock & IMAX in Las Vegas.

First, be certain to be seated with drinks and snacks in place because the action starts immediately, and that includes all audience members. The specially designed lounge chair, while you wear your 3D glasses, takes you right into the action of the first scene of a high-speed chase and electrifying moments on the Eiffel Tower.

Throughout the movie, new weapons technology enhanced with 4DX vibration gust air as “bullets” fly by your head. The speed-filled super thrills motorcycle chase with rapid acceleration in 4D takes you on a ride of your life. The action-packed chase sequences, death-defying leaps, and drops dodging explosions, and rough-and-tumble fight scenes open the senses of sight, sound, touch, and smell. Yes, there are moments of sweet scents.

The new agents are Thor: Ragnarok costars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, along with Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson (reprising her role from Men in Black III) and Tim Blaney reprising his role as Frank the Pug from Men In Black and Men in Black II. Kumail Nanjiani voices Pawny, the newest alien sidekick. Rebecca Ferguson, best known as MI6 agent Ilsa Faust in Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) and Mission: Impossible Fallout (2018) plays Hemsworth’s ex-girlfriend as a three-armed alien arms dealer. Gorgeous twins and newcomers Laurent and Larry Bourgeois round out the cast.

No spoiler alerts here but be sure to see which celebrities are actually aliens, an Easter Egg first hidden in the original 1997 release and continuing throughout the franchise. As for Men in Black agents defined with a masculine name, although there are clearly female and X-Genders, the point is made that this needs to be changed by the two Thompsons (no relation).

ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting, marking it as the most visually immersive theater experience of CJ 4DPLEX. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by expanding images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience.

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created immersive film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 4DX, ScreenX, and 4DX with ScreenX to create watching movies as a total experience.

