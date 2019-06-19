Q&A: Jefferson Turner and Daniel Clarkson of ‘Potted Potter’

The creators of “Potted Potter” cast a (funny) spell on Vegas

The world of Harry Potter has engaged millions of fans through books and movies, and characters are exalted and revered. No one would dare – gasp – make fun of it? However, it is the love of Harry that inspired the world tour of Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience with its debut in the Windows Showroom at Bally’s Las Vegas, starring the original creators through June 23 (and new cast starting on June 24). Written and created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated BBC Television actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, ShowTickets.com entered their world to find out if they are a match for Gryffindor, Death Eaters, and Dumbledore.

