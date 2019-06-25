Marriage Can Be Murder: Iconic Vegas Dinner Show Celebrates 20 Killer Years

Photography by Ira Kuzma/Ira Kuzma Photos

The iconic Vegas dinner show, Marriage Can Be Murder begins a year-long Kill-ebration at the D Las Vegas. July 3, officially marks 20 years of performances for the interactive, comedy, murder-mystery dinner show.

The Vegas-born show was created by married couple Jayne and Eric Post. It started at the former Showboat Hotel and Casino, and moved to the Egg & I, before relocating to downtown Las Vegas in 2008 where it currently performs nightly at the D Las Vegas. Marriage Can Be Murder will reach its 6,000th show performance in September.

The Posts write new scripts every three months and hosts auditions for new actors so the audience and the murderer remain a mystery, even for returning guests. Because of this, many Las Vegas performers and actors have graced the stage at Marriage Can Be Murder.

“I am humbled to have shared our passion for theater with millions of show-goers from every continent over the past 20 years,” said Eric Post. “The D Las Vegas has been a wonderful partner for Marriage Can Be Murder and we’ve created a beautiful marriage!”

“We are so thankful to the community, our casts and every guest for making Marriage Can Be Murder such a timeless Las Vegas experience,” said Jayne Post.

A red carpet and Kill-ebration was held on June 20 as the cast from “Friends the Musical Parody,” Adam London star of “Laughternoon,” “Jokesters Comedy Club,” and Heidi Harris, talk show host, walked the carpet.

Marriage Can Be Murder currently has two promotions active, and future promotions to be announced during its year-long celebration.

Summer of Laughs 25 percent off ticket purchase with code Summer19 at ivorystar.com.

$20++ tickets for Nevada residents with limited seating, and valid on 20th of each month from July 2019 to June 2020. Purchase tickets by calling 702-388-2111.

Marriage Can Be Murder performances are at 6:30 p.m. nightly at the D Las Vegas. Audiences put their sleuthing skills to the test as they work together with their tablemates to quickly solve the murder before more bodies drop! All tickets are inclusive of food, a drink, and server gratuity. Each audience member is served a three-course meal: Pre-Killing Course, Main Corpse … Course and Death by Sugar. Tickets can be purchased at theD.com or by calling the box office at 702-388-2111. Group and private party quotes are available.

