Celebrate in Lisa’s Living Room with T-Fox on Saturday, June 29

Lisa’s Living Room is home-sweet-home of great entertainment with high key performances with an old style groove.

By Debbie Hall

Lisa’s Living Room, with MC and special guest, the dynamic, fantastic entertainer T-FOX, is full of love. The show features the sultry sounds of the beautiful Lisa Gay with the talented family of powerful musicians and the Tony Drake Orchestra under the cool musical direction of Mike Clark.

The audience comes together in the house for a grand performance by everyone on the stage. Everyone will be blown away by the song choice of Lisa Gay’s songbook as she tells her story of running into and living around the most celebrated musicians and entertainers of all times including Ray Charles, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis (Fifth Dimension) and more stars.

The dynamic guitar and singing performance of Chris Claremont fills the room as he sings the B.B. King classic, “The Thrill is Gone,” a special surprise and thrill for all to see.

The blues continue of Las Vegas’ very own T-FOX takes audiences on a stormy Monday blues journey back in time with the audience participating and singing “The Blues is Alright.”

With a living room, powerhouse duet performance by Lisa Gay and T-Fox of an Al Green Classic, Lisa and T-Fox shows everyone how important it is to all stay together loving on each other in Lisa’s Living Room.

Lisa always honors all of our troops and veterans with the song, “When The Saints,” as the audience marches right out the Pegasus showroom with flags in hand showing joy, love, and happiness.

Talk about having a great time with groovy people who have attended Lisa’s Living Room. Dianne and Burt Davis, Nikki Logan, Katy Monroe, Sean York, Teri Noel, Joy Langley, Melissa Redford, Gloria Barber (Las Vegas Urban Jazz Society). Jonathan Warren (Liberace Foundation), super groups from Los Angeles and San Diego and our great Las Vegas locals who are in the mix always.

Let’s give a special mention to T-Fox’s, Wedding Bell Bluesman, the sensational Willie Ray, who is just the best. T-Fox is always rolling with his House Party Chic filled with duet and blues savvy! The Tony Drake Orchestra with Chris Clermont, Michael Tramontana, and Jason Langley were just tremendous keeping the eclectic musical flow right on time with smiles. A big shoutout to Max our sound and lighting man along with Maria, Tyrone, food & beverage wait staff at Alexis Park Resort, Pete Housley, and Jonathan Scott.

The excitement of the show is spectacular, leaving the people wanting more. Plan on attending Lisa’s Living Room, a live living room, down-home experience, for a musical experience you will never forget.

LISA’S LIVING ROOM with MC and special guest, the dynamic, fantastic entertainer T-FOX at Pegasus Showroom at Alexis Park Resort on June 29. The showtime is 9 p.m. and you can buy tickets at Ticketkite.com.