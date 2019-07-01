The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosts Night of Fire Wednesday Night

In conjunction with sharing road trips and adventures, we at the Informer love family oriented events in and around Las Vegas. The 4th of July events in Las Vegas are great for all families, and one of our perennial favorites is the Night of Fire at The Bullring, Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Each year, The Bullring hosts an entire evening of racing on the small-but-exhilarating circle track, where many future NASCAR stars have gotten their careers started.

“In addition to a full schedule of racing, the special night will include a Figure 8 Trailer Race, Skid Plate Car racing and a massive fireworks extravaganza after the races. The trailer race will award cash prizes for most creative decoration and most destruction for the driver who causes the most damage, as well as a $1,250 first-place winner’s check.

The evening’s racing lineup will be anchored by the 76-lap “Spirit of ’76” feature in the NASCAR Super Late Models division. In addition to the NASCAR Super Late Models, NASCAR Super Stocks, 602 Modifieds and Bombers, as well as USLCI Legends and Bandolero Bandits and Outlaws, will see action.

Gates open for spectators at 5 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, opening ceremonies are set for 6:55 p.m. and racing follows immediately. Fans can take part in a free raffle, giveaways, interactive activities, a 50/50 raffle benefiting the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities and also a live remote from 96.3 FM KKLZ Radio when they’re not enjoying the races.

Nevada residents can sign up for LVMS’ Passport 2 the Playoffs promotion at the Night of Fire as well. The Night of Fire – which will feature a different parking plan – is The Bullring’s final event before the track takes a seven-week break to avoid the summer heat.

One of the most affordable entertainment options in Las Vegas, the Bullring’s annual series features family friendly concession prices that include $2 hot dogs and Coca-Cola products and $3 Budweiser beer.” -LVMS