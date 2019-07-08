Marvel strikes again with ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ in 4DX and IMAX

Immersive, emotional, and fun adds to the adventure experienced in the theater.

By Debbie Hall

Piggybacking on Avengers: Endgame, about the end of Tony Stark a/k/a Ironman, fans are now focused on Ironman’s protégé, Peter Parker a/k/a Spider-man. Spider-Man: Far From Home, which opened before the 4th of July holiday, stars Tom Holland as the 16-year-old high school superhero navigating puberty and world destruction.

The premise is an international school field trip where Parker plans to finally tell MJ about his feelings for her with romantic gestures. Of course, evil lurks, and even the best plans go awry as Parker is pulled between being a teenager and saving the world.

While the action on screen is breathtaking, watching the movie in 4DX will put you in the middle of the action as you fly high with Spider-Man and dive into treacherous situations. There are 22 4DX locations in the U.S. and Canada, including Regal Red Rock & IMAX in Las Vegas. It is a roller coaster ride from the very beginning along with the 3D interaction. Important: stay through the credits since a VERY IMPORTANT scene comes up which you do NOT want to miss.

The first live-action Spider-man franchise was a television show that ran from 1977 to 1981. The big screen action feature, starring Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man, was released in 2002 with two more films in 2004 and 2007. The franchise was rebooted with Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man in 2012 with a sequel in 2014. Holland took over the role starting in 2016 with an appearance in Captain America: Civil War and has continued to reprise his role in four other films with Marvel superheroes. Zendaya adds chemistry as MJ along with Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Cobie Smulders, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon and Martin Starr.

ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting, creating a visually immersive theater experience of CJ 4DPLEX. Moviegoers are taken beyond the frame of the screen with the expanded images of feature films creating an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience.

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created film technologies including 4DX, ScreenX, and 4DX with ScreenX as a total experience when watching movies.

Tickets are available by clicking here.