STAND UP AND CHEER WHEN T-FOX SINGS THE NATIONAL ANTHEM

Las Vegas Aviators play Salt Lake Bees tonight at Las Vegas Ballpark

By Debbie Hall

Las Vegas is known as a party town, especially when T-Fox performs in his many shows. However, on Thursday, July 11, T-Fox will be performing the National Anthem at the Las Vegas Ballpark when the Las Vegas Aviators play the Salt Lake Bees.

The excitement is building as T-Fox prepares for one of the biggest honors of his life. “I am so excited and honored. This is the first time I have ever sung the National Anthem at a professional baseball park with over 20,000 people expected to attend,” says T-Fox.

The former mayor of Las Vegas Oscar Goodman and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman are scheduled to attend along with the color guard. Former Mayor Oscar Goodman has called T-Fox “The Spirit of the Strip” and honored him with the Key to the City and a proclamation naming August 24 as T-Fox Day.

During a special production held in 2018, T-Fox was honored with the American Liberty Sword as Goodwill Ambassador in a traditional military Order of The Sword Presentation Ceremony. T-Fox was honored for all his contributions to the military, community, and charities. All Active duty members of the U.S. Marines, Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard as well as Reserves, the National Guard, veterans, retirees, wounded warriors, and their families attended. The Las Vegas community recognized and showed their appreciation for our Military members, Veterans, and their families during the spectacular and unique star-studded event.

T-Fox is blessed with a vocal range from Barry White to Mariah Carey. When one of the owners of the Tropicana and Hotel caught T-Fox’s act at a restaurant, he offered T-Fox a gig playing in the mezzanine of the hotel that included a bird act. T-Fox grabbed the opportunity, which led to him headlining and entertained audiences for over 10 years at the Tropicana Hotel in Las Vegas before moving his show to the Tropicana Hotel Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He also headlined in the Resorts Hotel & Casino’s 1,500-seat Superstar Theater in Atlantic City. T-Fox is also the proud recipient of the 2014 BMA Las Vegas Entertainer of the Year Award.

“My success comes from the love of music and loving people,” he says.

T-Fox will sing the National Anthem at 7 p.m. at the start of the game. To buy tickets, click here.