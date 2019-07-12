Celebrate National French Fry Day at Frites Las Vegas on Saturday, July 13

Experience Las Vegas’ Only Fry-Centric Hotspot

By Debbie Hall

Frites Las Vegas Images (Photo credit Frites Las Vegas)

French fries—those delicious cuts of potato fried to perfection has now been elevated to Frites, the first-ever French fry concept on the Las Vegas Strip. The newly opened eatery that reveres the fry will celebrate both National French Fry Day and National Beef Tallow Day on Saturday, July 13 with freebies and a secret menu item!

Featuring a uniquely cut fry made in the richness of beef tallow for ultimate crispy perfection, Frites Las Vegas is the perfect location to indulge on this special day with samples and contests. The first 50 customers will receive a limited-run National French Fry Day t-shirt because every day is Fry Day at Frites. Fry fans can order a secret National French Fry Day menu item that will be revealed that day. Those attending can participate in social media giveaways. Join personality Audrey Lee and a live DJ from 4 to 6 p.m. for festivities and fun throughout the day!

So what is Frites? The name is short for pommes frites meaning snack. There is the Canadian version of poutine made with french fries and cheese curds topped with brown gravy. But the menu at Frites Las Vegas is so much more.

In the mood for breakfast? Sausage gravy Frites includes breakfast sausage on top of stubby Frites fries and then smothered with black peppered gravy. Order the House Frites including the original or truffle and add an egg on top.

It is a hearty lunch with Castle Frites with crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and chives on top of stubby Frites fries. Nacho Frites takes this beloved dish to a whole new level stubby Frites fries topped with yellow queso, cotija cheese, jalapenos, red onion, and cilantro.

Dip those triangular-cut fries into specialty sauces including Thai Chili (hot), Aji Crema (super hot), deviled egg, and nacho cheese. Of course, traditional sauces are also available including buttermilk ranch, ketchup, Frites fry sauce (mayo and ketchup combined), and mayo.

Here is a shocker—fries as a dessert. But Frites Las Vegas satisfies both sweet and salty with a sweet churro-style crinkle cut sweet potato fries with whipped malted Nutella cream made with coconut oil.

As to where the French fry originated is another story. The French people and Belgians claim the fry was invented in their respective countries. Belgian journalist Jo Gérard claims that a 1781 family manuscript recounts that potatoes were deep fried before 1680. Another source relates that French fries were introduced when American, Canadian, and British soldiers arrived in Belgium during World War I. Since French was the language of the Belgian Army, the name became French fries.

Wherever the French fries were created, Frites Las Vegas takes the fry to a new level. Have some fun and check it out in Castle Walk Food Court at the Excalibur Hotel & Casino. Find out more about its deliciousness at www.friteslasvegas.com.