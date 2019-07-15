11 Common Types of Topical Medication

Out of the blue, rashes and allergies would appear on our skins. You may or may not know what happened there, or what caused them exactly. However, you would always go for an applied remedy like creams and ointments to get rid of these marks and itch. These products are called topical medication.

Whenever you feel pain or burning on your skin, you can use topical products to relieve the hurt or itchiness. Topical medication heals your skin, nourishes, and protects it. It also treats pain among the parts of your body. Externally, these are applied directly to the skin or to the area where you feel ache or discomfort. From the skin or mucous membranes, the healing properties seep into the body, improving its condition. It can either be a local or general treatment of the body.

The Production Process

The production of topical medications involves tightly controlled and complex parameters. Usually, there are five factors that should be considered: heating and cooling rates, mixing method and speed, flow rate, time, as well as temperature.

Manufacturers use process-controlled tools in order to accurately manage measures such as pressure and temperature. Emulsions are generally comprised of aqueous and hydrophobic phases. Ingredients must be added in the best possible phase and order. This creates consistent stability of the concentration.

Factories should use optimal vacuum homogenizer in mixing all the ingredients and producing a homogeneous substance for the production of effective topical products. Regulatory requirements set by the FDA or equivalent must be honored and followed. Companies can also work with outsourced manufacturers if they prefer. This will help them have a continuous production as technology transfer, manufacturing, and scale-up process take place at a single factory.

The Common Types

Topical medications come in different types and forms. Each type is explained below. Keep reading!

Ointment

Basically, ointments are made of oil, wax, and fat. It can be spread easily because of its oil content. Known as a remedy for dry skin problems, it provides a protective layer of film on the epidermis. Although, it is greasy and sticky. Ointments are also considered as semi-solid preparations comprised of hydrocarbons. They have a so-called ‘occlusion effect’ that allows it to penetrate the skin most beneficial to thick surfaces of the skin.

Oil

Oil typically appears in liquid form. Like ointments, it is made of fat. Oils are usually added as an ingredient of other related products like cream, massage and bath oils, and spa essential oils.

Paste

Pastes come from ointments. They are special ointments comprised of fat and powder additive mixture. Zinc paste is an example. Its composition is quite thick and difficult to spread out. Yet, the powder addition has increased its breathability or porosity. The consistency also rises due to this ingredient.

Cream

Creams are widely used, especially as facial moisturizers for women. They are an emulsion of water and oil but the water phase is greater, that’s why it is considered as oil in water emulsion. The spreadability of creams is higher than that of ointments and pastes. Another kind though, the water in an oil solution, are emollient and greasy compared to the latter.

People with sensitive skin should be particular in choosing the right creams because this type of topical medication holds different preservatives and emulsifiers that might harm the delicate skin or may trigger allergies.

Lotion

Lotions have become a staple hygienic product. These are proven to moisturize hands and the entire body. Lotion is a liquid preparation in which active agents with medical properties are suspended. It contains high water content and small amounts of alcohol. Large areas of the skin can be easily occupied by lotion because it is very quick and uncomplicated to spread.

Foam

Foams contain the same mixture as that of a cream. The only difference is that air is dispersed throughout the emulsion. This makes the composition, a topical foam.

Gel

Thickeners, such as starch are the main elements of a gel. It acts as an efficient binder of water and all the active ingredients that are suspended in it. Gel is a transparent water-based cream that has no fat content. It can be easily spread on large areas of the skin; it creates a film and gives off a cooling effect as the water evaporates on the skin.

Powder

To apply powder, it is sprinkled on the skin. It possesses talc, a carrier substance along with all the active ingredients in solid form. Though it gives a drying effect to the skin, nonetheless, it creates a protective film on it. Itch and infections caused by fungi are conditions to which these powders are applicable.

Tincture

Dried extracts from plants are dissolved and used as primary components of tinctures. A tincture is a liquid topical medication. Instead of water, alcohol is frequently used as a solvent of the elements. Iodine, administered to disinfect wounds is an example.

Spray

One good product of this type is sunblock in spray form. Although different in appearance, it still contains active ingredients that react on the skin accordingly. There are also sprays for disinfecting, alleviating swelling and treating bruises or wounds.

Patch

Patches can be medicinal, hormonal or nicotine. Some curative drugs are more effective for healing purposes when in the form of a patch. The patch stays on the skin for quite some time and the skin absorbs the medication completely and evenly. They are convenient to use.

Knowing your skin type and its condition is important in choosing the right topical medication to use. While they have healing properties and are good to consume, you must still use them in moderation, or these products might cause harm to your skin. Raise your awareness and inform yourself well about the different things you buy and apply so you can be safe from any skin damage or anything worse.