6 Affordable Ways to Improve Hotel Rooms

Hotel guests have expectations you need to fulfill. From the great ambiance to the fancy hotel rooms, you name it! But as a hotel owner, you want the changes to be as affordable as possible. The heart of the guests’ accommodations lies inside the hotel rooms. It would be best to give them a hint of elegance without being a burden to your wallet.

It’s time for a make-over! To give you inspiration, here are 6 affordable ways to improve hotel rooms.

Invest in Low-cost Lighting

Low-cost lighting investment is a one-time thing. Affordable lighting fixtures are proven to be effective in lowering electric costs. To this day, different businesses consider the use of LED lights (Light Emitting Diode). With LED lights, they save up to 90% electric power. A properly engineered and maintained LED light can be used for more than 2000 days. Who knew an investment in lighting fixtures can be this affordable?

On the image above, you can observe how fancy the headboard is. It has a two in one purpose. It acts as the headboard and at the same time, an accent wall. The lighting fixture they used for the accent wall and cove ceiling is strip lights. These best LED strip lights are consuming low electricity without having the lighting compromised.

Save more by considering floor to ceiling fenestrations to maximize ambient lighting during the day. The large windows do not just add to the aesthetic value but are an effective way to attain natural light.

Choose Neutral Colors

Neutral colors are effective in de-stressing your guests. It gives them a taste of the natural environment. It would be nice to play with light and dark colors complementing one another to create an accent.

On the image above, you can see that the colors they used for the ceiling, walls, and flooring are neutral. These colors make the hotel rooms look lighter. It seems like it absorbs ambient lighting from the large fenestration beside. You can never go wrong in choosing neutral colors. Apart from it’s not difficult to complement with other colors, you get to create your own palette.

Create an iconic color palette that will serve as the front of the hotel. It would be best to settle for neutral colors than primary ones for hotel rooms. Give them a taste of affordable but elegant hotel rooms!

Consider Minimalist Furniture Design

Dated hotel room furniture is not as attractive as it was 10 or 20 years ago. The design of your furniture should keep up with the innovative industrial design. Give your guests a taste of the new generation by considering minimalist furniture design. These types of furniture are finely upholstered to give you the elite look. Less is more, as they say. Minimalist furniture is elegant in the simplest way possible.

On the image above, you can see the sleek design of the chairs, coffee tables, and bed frames. They lack in details but don’t look boring at all. The chairs are finely upholstered in light olive green fabric with an antique oak for the legs. The coffee tables are made of driftwood-colored fiberglass with black-plated steel for the legs. Look at the taupe-colored bed frame and how it collides to the wall.

Look at how genuine the design is without looking overrated. Minimalist furniture design has its own way of looking fabulous without exaggerating the details.

Utilize Elegant-looking Linens

The common denominator among dated hotel rooms are the patterned linens. It’s not as fancy as it looks back then. A way to keep up with the modern world is to believe that simplicity is beauty.

On the image above, you can see the absence of patterned linens but the types of fabric work together. They used cotton voile for the curtains because of its light sheer design. They paired it with cotton-colored linen for the duvet and parchment-colored pillowcases. To give an accent to the look of the bed, they added an Alice blue-colored blanket. The headboard is upholstered in frost-colored textile detailed to complement the bed as a whole.

Your guests will see and feel the quality of the fabric designed for the sheets and curtains. Solid-colored linens will never go wrong in achieving an elegant hotel room design.

Minimize the Use of Art Pieces

Some hotel rooms overdesign their walls with different art pieces which often don’t complement one another. One to two art pieces is enough. There is no need to fill your walls with paintings or fill the shelves with sculptures. It’s not really necessary. It will just fill the spaces that should be used by the guests.

If you want to put multiple pieces, make sure they go well with the hotel room design. Art pieces that have relevance to your design concept. Most of the new generation prefers vintage-looking art pieces rather than modern abstract pieces.

A marketing strategy you can also use is to add pieces exhibiting your old hotel’s design. This is a great way of showing your guests how much your hotel has grown throughout the years of service.

Organization of Room Layout

How do you improve your hotel rooms without spending money? Re-layout the plan of your room. Change the way your furniture and fixtures are organized. It’s all about how the spaces are maximized based on anthropometrics. You have to make sure that space doesn’t look too crowded. Consider the activities and movements of your guests. This will help in achieving ease and comfort alleviating chances of traffic.

The design of your hotel rooms should keep up with innovative accommodation services. Even on a tight budget, there are ways on how you can turn your ordinary hotel rooms to extraordinary. These six tips are just the start of the list to give you an idea. It’s still your choice on how you want to spice up the accommodation of your guests without compromising the costs.